An Open Letter to the Community from Judson Howe, President for Adventist Health in Mendocino County. In our continued commitment to our community, we believe it is important to be transparent and walk together as a community, not only during the good times but also during the challenging times. Our ongoing negotiations with Anthem Blue Cross are one of those more challenging times for our local hospitals. Yet it is during those challenging times that we are reminded that we truly are stronger together. That’s why we remain committed to doing our part to reach a reasonable agreement that protects the sustainability of our hospitals and the quality of care we provide to our friends and neighbors every day.

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO