Summer League standouts: 11 players who caught my eye in Las Vegas
By Kurt Helin
NBC Sports
4 days ago
Summer League basketball is pure fun. It’s entertaining. It’s also chaotic, guard driven, sloppy, stylistically often resembles more of a pick-up game at the Y than an organized contest, and it’s not a great predictor of NBA success. Like Vegas itself, Summer League is entertainment lacking substance. The games are filled...
The NBA announced Monday that Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray was named Most Valuable Player of the 2K23 Summer League. He joins last year’s Summer League MVP Davion Mitchell as the newest King to win the award.
In his four games, Murray averaged 23.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals. He shot 50% from the field, and an impressive 40% from 3-point range.
Naturally, Murray was named to the All-Summer League first team alongside Tari Eason (Houston Rockets), Quentin Grimes (New York Knicks), Cam Thomas (Brooklyn Nets), and Sandro Mamukelashvili (San Antonio Spurs). He was the only player to average...
Just weeks into his NBA career, Kings rookie Keegan Murray already has a bit of hardware to show for it. On Monday, Murray was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2K23 NBA Summer League. Murray starred in all four games he played in Las Vegas, averaging 23.3 points, 7.3...
Everybody deserves some summer R & R right now, especially the NBA champions. The regular season is long gone. So are the playoffs, and the Warriors' latest title now is in the rearview mirror. The last phase of games was the 2022 NBA Summer League, which ended for Golden State...
ST. PETERSBURG — Shane McClanahan wasn’t supposed to be this good this soon. Not the ace of the Rays’ staff, arguably the best starting pitcher in the majors this season with an unparalleled repertoire of four plus-grade pitches, and the starter for the American League team in Tuesday’s All-Star Game.
The Giants selected their second pitcher on the opening night of the 2022 MLB Draft. With the No. 66 pick in the second round, San Francisco took left-handed pitcher Carson Whisenhunt, a 6-foot-3, 209-pound southpaw out of East Carolina University. Whisenhunt caught scouts' attention as a high schooler in 2019...
Click here to read the full article. The IOC announced today that the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles will be held July 21 through August 6. The web site notes that that start date is only 2195 days away.
NBC locked in the full media rights for games in 2028 and 2032 at prices set in 2014. The Games have been a key strategic pillar for NBCU over the past three decades.
Ironically, the Olympic Channel, which NBCUniversal launched five years ago as a destination for its Olympic programming, is going dark on September 30.
For the most recent games, the network divided its TV coverage between the NBC broadcast flagship, USA Network, The Olympics Channel and Peacock.
At times it felt like 2-way contract man Kenneth Lofton Jr. was carrying the Memphis Grizzlies 2022 Summer League squad during Saturday's matchup against the Spurs. Lofton shot 10 of 16 overall from the field going 2 of 3 from the 3-point arc with a double-double 27 points and 12 rebounds on the evening. But Lofton's performance, along with a somewhat inefficient 19 points from Grizzlies rookie David Roddy, wasn't enough to overtake the San Antonio Spurs summer squad that came into this game without a summer league win in Las Vegas. Final: Spurs 90 Grizzlies 87.
The next game the Sixers play will be the full 48 minutes. The team wrapped up summer league and its 40-minute, generally haphazard contests with a loss Saturday to the Bulls, finishing 2-3 in Las Vegas after a 2-1 performance in Salt Lake City. Let's get into five broad takeaways:
Keon Johnson and Kyle Alexander are NBA Summer League champions. The two former Tennessee players helped lead the Portland Trail Blazers to the Summer League title with an 85-77 win over the New York Knicks on Sunday in Las Vegas. The duo combined for 10 points, seven rebounds and six blocks in the finale.
Deandre Ayton wanted a max contract extension from the Suns, Phoenix didn’t want to pay that much, but Indiana forced its hand. The Pacers stepped up and made a four-year, $133 max offer and the Suns had no choice but to match. Could a similar situation play out with...
If you were wondering how James Wiseman is doing after recovering from a right knee injury, the Warriors' big man assured the world on Sunday that he’s doing just fine. Wiseman had an incredible sequence in the Warriors’ 87-77 loss to the Washington Wizards during their final summer league game in Las Vegas.
Jabari Smith has looked good at Summer League. Maybe not elite like some of his fellow top draft picks — 14.4 points and 9.7 rebounds a game, but on 37.7% shooting — but his offensive game doesn’t fit as well with the free-flowing pick-up style of Summer League, plus that end of the floor was always where he had to develop.
Kings rookie Keegan Murray continues to show why he was drafted No. 4 overall in the NBA draft. During Sacramento’s 82-69 summer league win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday, the 21-year-old Iowa product finished with his first double-double in a Kings uniform. And en route to his 21...
The Giants were picking late in the first round on Day 1 of the MLB draft on Sunday, and the latest player to join the organization’s prospect pool is UConn’s two-way player Reggie Crawford at No. 30. Crawford didn’t play this past season as he recovered from Tommy...
At least on paper, the Sixers have checked the main boxes they hoped to this offseason, adding players who upgrade the team’s depth, defense and toughness. That would have been somewhere between impossible and incredibly challenging if James Harden had exercised his player option of approximately $47.4 million. In...
The Boston Red Sox could use a power-hitting first baseman. Might they get some help from within?. Triston Casas currently is the second-ranked prospect in the Red Sox' farm system behind Marcelo Mayer and sits 29th on Baseball America's overall prospect rankings. At 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, the 22-year-old first baseman boasts impressive power from the left side and looked like a potential call-up candidate earlier this season.
More commotion has swirled around Cole Swider, an instant standout from Syracuse, who spent his first three collegiate seasons at Villnova. Scoring 21 points, capturing 6 rebounds, and shooting 5-11 from behind the arc, he continues to make waves during the summer. After last night's game, the 23-year old is...
Steph Curry will take his television hosting experience to new heights on Wednesday when he graces the stage as ESPYS emcee, and it turns out preparing for the big event is much different than getting ready for a basketball game. ESPN announced Curry as the award show’s host just a...
On the court in Las Vegas for Summer League, Josh Minott was a player who made you think, “maybe the Timberwolves have something here.” He played with great energy and showed a little more skill than expected. There’s still a lot of development to do — he shot 38.3% in five games — but he is long, athletic, and made some defensive plays.
