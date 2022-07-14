ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Skyrim Tarot Cards Release Later This Month, Because You Can Never Have Too Much Skyrim

By Jon Bitner
Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you need some guidance before diving into your next adventure, consider checking out these Skyrim tarot cards--which are now up for preorder and cost just $16 for Amazon Prime members. A guidebook is also included with your purchase, which...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Sky: Children Of The Light Update Adds The Season Of Shattering And More

Thatgamecompany has announced its plans to celebrate the third anniversary of its mobile game Sky: Children of the Light starting July 18. As a part of the celebration, there'll be new items, in-game events, a new world-changing season, a livestream, new ways for players to share stories, and more. Starting...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Everything We Know About Apex Legends Season 14

Apex Legends' current season is set to end just under a month from now. Naturally, as the current season begins to wind down, players are growing more curious about the contents of Season 14, with theories and questions overtaking the /r/ApexLore subreddit and various datamining finds being posted to /r/ApexUncovered on a daily basis.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tarot Cards#Insight Editions
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, Thanks To A Powerful Full Moon

Click here to read the full article. Every week, the planets do their little dance and stir up drama in the sky. While we deal with the side effects, we are both challenged and empowered, which is one reason why astrology continues to be so relevant. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week from July 11 to July 17, you’re riding waves of rising energy just before it reaches its peak! After all, on July 13, a full moon in Capricorn will take place at 2:37 p.m. ET, encouraging you to embrace your shadow self....
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

These 4 Zodiac signs are the biggest flirts of all the time

If you have ever been in a situation where you have wanted to flirt but the words that have come out of your mouth sounded more like a broken trumpet than a sweet love song, you will know that flirting is an art. Spoiler – And not everyone is an artist! While some struggle to even have the courage to say hi to people, some people have mastered the art of flirting. These 4 zodiac signs top the zodiac charts when it comes to being the biggest flirts of all the time.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Elite Daily

Here's The Day You're Most Likely To Find Love In July, Based On Your Sign

Just when you thought Cancer season couldn’t be more tender and soft-hearted, the stars will have the world in their feelings on July 17. The sun and Mercury will meet with boundless Neptune — a planet that is symbolic of unconditional love — softening our hearts and exchanges. Seductive Venus will debut Cancer on the same day, urging us to follow our intuition and nurture those who are dear to our hearts, making it the most romantic day of July 2022 for every zodiac sign.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tarot
Elite Daily

July’s Full Moon Will Be A Reality Check For Every Zodiac Sign

On July 13, the moon will light up your 10th house of career, revealing something to you regarding your desire for structure and success in your professional life. In order to move forward, however, you may have to address what’s been hidden or buried here that you’ve potentially been trying to avoid. Whether it’s time for a promotion or a job change, you’ll be eager to embrace any new challenges that come your way.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Might Breakup This Summer, But That’s Not Necessarily A Bad Thing

Click here to read the full article. Have you ever noticed that breakups tend to happen all at once? I bet you’ve also noticed that certain zodiac signs breakup more than others, because chances are, astrology has something to do with the reason lovers are parting ways! Between the longer stretches of daylight, the hot summer nights and the feeling of mischief in the air, summer is always a romantic experience. However, high highs are often followed by low lows, and if you find yourself all wrapped up in a summer fling, there’s always a chance it won’t last once the...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Love Shopping So Much, Their Credit Card Has Become A Part Of Their Anatomy

Click here to read the full article. The dopamine rush of making a purchase that rocks your world cannot be overstated. And if you happen to be one of the zodiac signs who love shopping the most, you’re always adding items to your wish list and dreaming of what to ask your S.O. to get you for your birthday. Thank you for keeping the economy going, even if your loved ones are astonished at the way you burn through your paycheck so quickly! In all honesty, just because you love shopping doesn’t mean you’re bad with your money. You might even...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

There’s 1 Day In July When Every Zodiac Sign Is Going To Take Action

On July 23, the cosmos will have all signs wanting to seize the moment, making it the best day of July 2022 for everyone. For starters, Mercury will make an inspiring trine to lucky Jupiter, the planet of abundance, expansion, and opportunity. But the best part? The moon will enter Mercury-ruled Gemini, which adorns both our emotional and physical reality with passion and enthusiasm. Carpe diem, fam!
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Love To Read The Most, So Ask Them About Their Favorite Book

Click here to read the full article. If you’re someone who cherishes the written word, you’ll never be bored again. And if you happen to be one of the zodiac signs who love to read the most, you’re someone who’s constantly searching for the truth and aiming to learn more about the world around them! And although your TBR pile is constantly piling up, you’re always looking forward to your next read. While every single zodiac sign is more than capable of loving books, some take reading to the next level. For them, it’s not just a way to pass the...
LIFESTYLE
ComicBook

Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch RPG Now Also Coming to PS4 and PS5

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is now also coming to PS4 and PS5, in addition to PC. In gaming, the RPG genre is one of the most popular genres. Within the RPG genre, the action-RPG is probably the most common. However, there was an era in gaming when the turn-based RPG was THE RPG. The heyday of the turn-based RPG is long gone though. The genre still lives on, but not with the same significance. That said, one of the most anticipated indie games in the industry right now is a turn-based RPG, and it's called Sea of Stars. Previously, it was announced for the PC and Nintendo Switch only, but recently this changed with developer Sabotage Studio announcing that when the game launches in 2023 it will do so also on PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, there's nothing more specific beyond "2023" in regards to the release date. What those looking forward to the game did get though is a new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

How to Download Skyrim Together Reborn

Skyrim fans wanting to download Together Reborn, the brand-new co-op multiplayer Skyrim mod, are now able to on PC. To play the new mod, players can download it from the NexusMods website and follow the instructions listed on the page. Since The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was originally released in...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

DNF Duel Character Tier List

Tier lists are ever popular, nearly always controversial, and for good reason. They touch on the overall strength of all characters in a fighting game, as well as each individual character's strength compared to the others. With so many people loving their own characters and hating everyone else’s, things are bound to get heated.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Stray Review - Nine Lives

It's rare for a game to offer a new perspective to experience a familiar setting, and rarer still for one to so confidently have all of its mechanics designed around this. Stray, an adventure puzzle game where you play as a cat, manages not only to delight in its presentation but also in the many ways it eschews common puzzle mechanics to focus on the abilities and limitations of its protagonist. It's a consistently satisfying adventure with a charming story about companionship that rarely misses a beat across its well-paced runtime.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy