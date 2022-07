COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Democratic Party candidate in the South Carolina Governor’s race revealed his short list for Lt. Governor candidates Monday. Joe Cunningham said in a statement on social media, “Today I released my short list of prospective Lt. Governor candidates. Our ticket will represent the future of South Carolina and our amazing potential. I am committed to selecting a qualified, visionary leader to join our team and help usher in a new generation of leadership.”

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 4 HOURS AGO