Officials have confirmed that an 80-year-old woman was killed by two alligators at a country club in Englewood, Fl over the weekend. A Sarasota County medical examiner says the woman, now identified as Rose Wiegand, was killed by the gators after she was seen falling into a pond at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club Friday night at around 8 p.m.

ENGLEWOOD, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO