During an interview with Jofo In The Ring, Kaun talked about breaking away from Shane Taylor Promotions and if there is potential in the group coming to AEW. After signing a contract to be a part of the Ring of Honor promotion, Kaun has made appearances in AEW and ROH with Toa Liona and Brian Cage in Tully Blanchard Enterprises. The group made their debut at the ROH SuperCard of Honor event April 1, 2022.

