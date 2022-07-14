ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin to miss remainder of Summer League

By From NBA.com News Services
NBA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pacers announced Thursday that No. 6 overall pick Bennedict Mathurin’s run at the NBA 2K23 Summer League in Las Vegas has come to an end, due to a sore left toe. An...

