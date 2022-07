Some St. Louis Cardinals fans are upset with Yadier Molina for playing in a professional basketball game while rehabbing from injury. At this point, it feels safe to point out that this is likely Molina’s last season. He and Adam Wainwright have had one hell of a run, and Yadi ending his career with Albert Pujols back in his dugout just feels right.

