FSU bomb threat has ‘no credibility,’ deputies say

By Dylan Abad, Athina Morris
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Regularly scheduled activities resumed Thursday afternoon after Florida State University evacuated its education building following a bomb threat made from an overseas phone number, WCTV reported .

The university issued an alert via Twitter at 12:08 p.m., saying there was a heavy police presence around the Stone Building, and asked students to avoid the area until further notice.

The building is located on the campus’ north side, at the corner of Call Street and Stadium Drive.

7 found unresponsive in Tampa after taking bad drugs containing Fentanyl, police say

Campus police have not been able to identify the caller, but said their number was from overseas.

At 1:27 p.m., local authorities gave the all-clear for activities to resume.

“Deputies and the FCSO explosive-detecting K9s thoroughly searched the school grounds and there was no credibility to the reported threat,” the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet. “Normal activities have resumed.”

