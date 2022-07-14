ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Salud! de Mesilla wins Wine Spectator award

By Mike Cook
lascrucesbulletin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalud! de Mesilla, 1800 Avenida de Mesilla, has won Wine Spectator’s 2022 award of excellence. Wine Spectator is a magazine focused on wine and wine culture. It began the Restaurant Awards Program in 1991. Salud! was the only restaurant in Las Cruces, one of only two in southern...

www.lascrucesbulletin.com

