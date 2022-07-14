Former Louisiana Senator Karen Carter Peterson charged with felony wire fraud
WGNO received Federal Court documents on July 14, detailing the means by which the Senator defrauded contributors to the Karen Carter Peterson Campaign Fund.
WGNO received Federal Court documents on July 14, detailing the means by which the Senator defrauded contributors to the Karen Carter Peterson Campaign Fund.
MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.https://www.myarklamiss.com/
Comments / 2