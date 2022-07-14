Former Louisiana Senator Karen Carter Peterson charged with felony wire fraud

Kevin Daigle can be heard rifling through Louisiana State Police Trooper Steven Vincent’s pockets while yelling obscenities at him in video footage shown to jurors Sunday during the second day of testimony in the penalty phase of Daigle’s first-degree murder conviction. Daigle was convicted in 2019 of fatally shooting Vincent in the face when the officer tried to help him on the side of the road on Aug. 23, 2015.

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO