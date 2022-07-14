ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Louisiana Senator Karen Carter Peterson charged with felony wire fraud

By Victoria Cristina
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
WGNO received Federal Court documents on July 14, detailing the means by which the Senator defrauded contributors to the Karen Carter Peterson Campaign Fund.

