Look: Graphic Designers Share Edits of ‘White Bengal’ Helmets Following Announcement

The Walt Disney Co. says that it closed its best upfront in the company’s history, with streaming and live events like sports helping to lead the way. The company says that it received commitments totaling $9 billion, 40 percent of which was earmarked for digital and streaming. Disney’s upcoming Disney+ ad tier, joined by Hulu and ESPN+, led the streaming ad results.More from The Hollywood ReporterKorean Streamer TVING to Acquire Rival Seezn to Better Compete With Netflix, Disney+'Ms. Marvel' Star Rish Shah Defends Kamran's True Intentions and Talks Mind-Blowing Spider-Man Lunch Break'Gremlins' Director Joe Dante Says Baby Yoda Was "Completely Stolen" From...

MLB ・ 8 MINUTES AGO