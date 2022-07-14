ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmersville, IL

Wellhausen Named New Manager for Greene & Jersey counties Farm Bureaus

wlds.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Greene & Jersey Counties Farm Bureau recently announced the hire of...

wlds.com

advantagenews.com

Madison County seeks to help U.S. Steel workers transition

As steelworkers at the U.S. Steel plant in Granite City face potential job losses in about two years, the chair of the Madison County board wants them to know the county stands ready to help. Kurt Prenzler says if U.S. Steel quits making steel and sells its blast furnaces to...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

City proceeding on annexation agreement with Springfield Plastics

The Auburn city council handled a light agenda that included the purchase of a generator for the Community Center at an 80 minute regular meeting Tuesday, July 5. Alderman Tracy Sheppard filled the vacancy of city clerk and did not... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 12:51. 12:15. 10:56.
AUBURN, IL
edglentoday.com

Jersey County Fair Queen Pageant 2022

Find out who will be representing Jersey County as this year's pageant queen. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
JERSEY COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

County gears up to help steelworkers

WOOD RIVER - In the two weeks since US Steel announced its plans to cease operations in Granite City, Madison County officials are looking at how the closure will impact its workforce and communities. "We may not know everything that is happening just yet," Chairman Kurt Prenzler said. "But what we do know is this closure will be a loss for Madison County. The impact this will have on the workforce, their families and local communities will be felt throughout the Metro East." On June 28, U.S. Steel announced its plans to sell and repurpose the blast furnaces at its Granite City Works facility. The company signed a non-binding letter of intent with SunCoke Energy Inc., a raw material processing and handling company, to acquire the two blast furnaces and construct a new 2-million ton facility to produce pig iron.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Farmersville, IL
Illinois Government
Illinois Business
977wmoi.com

Rob Elliott Calls Funding for Lock and Dam 25 a Positive

Local Farmer and Illinois Corn Growers Association Industrial Committee Chair, Rob Elliott informs with the Infrastructure Bill, funding for Lock and Dam 25, north of St. Louis on the Mississippi River, has been a positive:. “We need to be sure that that thing carries through to fruition and funding actually...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

A Website says they found the Best Lake in the State of Illinois

A website has ranked the 15 Best Lakes in Illinois and surprise surprise, Lake Michigan doesn't take the top spot, so...which lake is number one?. According to a ranking on the website thecrazytourist.com, Lake Shelbyville in Shelby County, IL south of Decatur is the best lake in the Land of Lincoln, taking the top spot ahead of lakes like Lake Mattoon, Lake Springfield, and even Devil's Kitchen Lake, so what about Lake Shelbyville makes it so special? According to the website they say...
ILLINOIS STATE
edglentoday.com

SIUE to Induct 10 into Alumni Hall of Fame During “A Night Among the Stars”

EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will honor 10 remarkable graduates at the 2022 SIUE Alumni Hall of Fame ceremony, “A Night Among the Stars,” on Friday, Sept. 23, at 5:30 p.m. in the Morris University Center’s Meridian Ballroom. The impressive alumni have made exceptional contributions in their chosen fields, in their communities and at SIUE through their leadership, character and hard work.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Shelby County Board Meeting – Video Captures Truth – Lies Disproved

The Shelby County Board held their regular meeting last night which included a question and answer session from the forensic auditor. One point, in particular, was when the auditor stated the cost to the taxpayers could be “multiples” of the $700,000.00 cost to the taxpayers being discussed. This point is important because it directly refutes the false narrative being pushed by the State’s Attorney who claimed the final result was $6,283.00 being owed to employees. There were others present in the room that have pushed the same false narrative so hopefully, they listened to what the auditor said and correct their misrepresentations to the public.
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
FOX2Now

Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in St. Louis

Although it all depends on what you make of it, choosing to further your education may lead to higher paying job opportunities. An associate’s degree takes just two years and offers more affordable tuition rates than a four-year school. As of April 2022, the average yearly salary for an individual with an associate’s degree comes out to $45,989.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
vandaliaradio.com

Republican Gubernatorial candidate Bailey says he works to stay away from negative campaigning

Republican State Senator and Gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey made a stop on Monday at the Fayette County Fair and talked on several topics around his run for Illinois Governor. Negative campagning, especially when it comes to the commercials that run in a campaign, has become the norm. But, Senator Bailey says he works to stay away from that.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Fourth Street Railroad Light Knocked Down

Motorists had to use a little more caution at the Fourth Street railroad crossing in Greenville Thursday and early Friday. That was because a tractor trailer unit struck the east crossing light standard, causing it to fall to the ground. Greenville police reported the truck was driven out of a...
GREENVILLE, IL
tncontentexchange.com

July 14, 1954: The hottest day St. Louis has ever seen

ST. LOUIS • The sun rose hard and glaring on Wednesday, July 14, 1954. The temperature already was 85 degrees at 7 a.m. It broke 100 before noon and kept climbing. The city's streets and old brick buildings, many with tar-slathered flat roofs, already were baked by a sudden but withering heat spell in its fourth day. It was 110 degrees on Monday, 103 on Tuesday. The forecast for July 14 was 105.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WAND TV

Dozens show their support for deadly crash victim organ donation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Dozens gather at St. John's Hospital in Springfield to raise the Gift of Hope flag, as an organ donation helps save nine lives. After a fatal crash in Christian County claims the lives of two Central A&M students, the Raider Nation gathers in support of the Virden family.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

