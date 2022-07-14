ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gretna, LA

Gunshot victim dies at hospital, found outside home in Gretna Wednesday night

By Michaela Romero
 4 days ago
GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — On Wednesday night, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in Gretna about reports of a shooting. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. according to the JPSO.

Deputies arrived at a home located in the 2900 block of Penwood drive where they found a male outside the residence suffering from at least one gunshot wound. According to deputies, he was taken to a local hospital to be treated but died a little while after arriving at the hospital.

The victim’s age and identity are unknown at the time. The moments that led up to the incident are still under investigation. JPSO detectives urge anyone with information to contact them. The public can contact the JPSO at 504-364-5300.

Manuel Ochoa
3d ago

The sad part is that people getting killed by shootings is becoming the norm us New Orleans and cities around it.... There are at least two people getting shot everyday, and sometimes 3 or more in one day...

