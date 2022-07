The 2022 campaign has been, in large part, a disastrous one for the Los Angeles Angels. At one point from late May to early June, they suffered a franchise-record 14-game losing streak, during which manager Joe Maddon was fired. The Halos currently sit in fourth place in the AL West at 39-53 overall and don't appear ready to end their eight-year playoff drought, even with the expanded field this fall.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO