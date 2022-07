RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina law enforcement agencies are taking part in a nationwide speed enforcement campaign, aiming to keep travelers safe on the roadways. The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) announced officials will be patrolling the roads July 18-24 to make sure drivers are obeying speed limits as part of the “Speeding Wrecks Lives” campaign, a national initiative in conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 6 HOURS AGO