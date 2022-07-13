ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Kirby Smart named to Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award watchlist

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YE6P5_0gfl8ass00

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart has been named to the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award watchlist.

Joining Smart are 19 other head coaches across the nation.

Smart is one of six SEC coaches named to the watchlist. The award was given to Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell last year after led the Bearcats to its first College Football Playoff appearance.

Nick Saban is the most recipient of the award from the SEC, having won it in 2014.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here was the Chiefs' final contract offer to LT Orlando Brown Jr.

Reports continue to come in that the Kansas City Chiefs and LT Orlando Brown Jr. will not agree on a new contract extension ahead of Friday’s deadline. The latest comes from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who reports that the Chiefs made an aggressive push to get Brown Jr. signed to a long-term deal. Schefter says the final offer from K.C. was a six-year deal worth $139 million with an average salary of $23.16 million per year and a $30.25 million signing bonus. The contract would pay $95 million in the first five years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Dodd
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Luke Fickell
Person
Nick Saban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sec
The Clemson Insider

Former Florida State commit flips to Clemson

Clemson and Erik Bakich have picked up a verbal commitment from a prospect out of the Sunshine State in the class of 2023. Sanford (Fla.) Lake Howell High School right-handed pitcher Chance Fitzgerald announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media on Saturday evening. Fitzgerald was previously committed to...
SANFORD, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star LB Troy Bowles nearing commitment

Four-star linebacker recruit Troy Bowles plans to make a decision on where he will play college football on July 16 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Bowles’ top three schools are Georgia, Ohio State, and Oklahoma. Troy Bowles is projected to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs. Kirby Smart and inside linebackers...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The two biggest trap games on Oregon’s schedule in 2022

We are less than 50 days from the start of the Oregon Ducks’ 2022 football season on Sept. 3 against the Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta. Many game previews will be produced before then, but at Ducks Wire our eye was caught by something Athlon Sports put out this last week. It took the teams in college football who are likely going to be in playoff contention at the end of the year and tried to identify their possible trap games. For anyone who is unfamiliar, a trap game is loosely defined as an opponent on the schedule that should not give a...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why this 4-star 2024 WR recruit included Florida in his latest cut

Billy Napier and his army have been hitting the recruiting trail hard this summer as they fight to bring Florida football back into national prominence. The new staff has put a tremendous amount of emphasis on building the program up from the bottom beginning with the best that the prep levels have to offer — especially within the confines of the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

130K+
Followers
174K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy