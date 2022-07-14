“Geriatric Pregnancy” Isn’t As Risky As You Think

Let us guess: You’ve been up all night with no sleep. Again. Maybe you had to work late; maybe you were kept up all night by an insomniac in footie pajamas. Whatever the reason for your long, night of no sleep, a new day has dawned, and you have a full schedule of Zoom presentations, quarterly reports, and one big need: working on no sleep. If you don’t want the next 10 hours to be a delirious waking nightmare, there are steps you can take so that the big question of how to function on no sleep isn’t…so…terrible. With a little planning — and a respectable amount of coffee — you can minimize the misery and keep it together until EOD, where you can either delightfully crash or keep it going with another evening of hanging out with that footie pajama monster. Here, according to sleep researchers, is how to stay awake after no sleep while getting your work done.

JOBS ・ 7 DAYS AGO