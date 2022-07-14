ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka police investigating Thursday park shooting

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31wXcj_0gfl8B0p00
Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Topeka police reported an adult man was driven to a Topeka hospital with a minor gunshot wound.

Officers went to the hospital to conduct an investigation of the shooting which is believed to have happened in North Topeka’s Garfield Park, located in the 1600 block of NE Quincy.

TPD could not provide any additional details at this time while officers and detectives conduct an investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Police ID Kansas man who died in weekend shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal weekend shooting have identified the victim as Kirk Sexton, 34, of Topeka. Just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to report of a shooting in the 900 Block of SW 8th Street in Topeka, according to Police LT Ronnie Connell. First...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topekans seek accountability following police shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The police shooting of a local veteran has family and friends looking for answers and accountability. A US Marine Corps Veteran, Christopher Kelly, was killed in an altercation with Topeka Police in late June. KBI is currently investigating the case, indicating that the man had mental health issues, cutting himself with a […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Victim of Saturday night shooting in Topeka identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has identified the man who was killed in a shooting Saturday night in Topeka. The TPD said on Saturday, around 9:30 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of SW 8th Street for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officials said one victim was suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
WIBW

Sunday morning shooting at Kickapoo Reservation leaves one fatality

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a call of a possible shooting at the Kickapoo Reservation. When multiple law enforcement agencies arrived, one fatality was confirmed. Sheriff John Merchant said one suspect is in custody in the...
BROWN COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

UPDATE: Shooting in downtown Topeka leaves one dead

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department have identified the man that was killed during a shooting in downtown Topeka. When officers arrived to the 900 block of SW 8th Street at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, one person was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased […]
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Kansas man jailed after 2 killed in crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY— Two people died in an accident and one was arrested just after 2:30a.m. Sunday in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Joseph Platt, 27, Meriden, was northbound on Kansas Highway 4 and NE Spring Creek Road. The motorcycle struck...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Ne Quincy#Tpd
KSNT News

Arrest made in reservation killing

BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – A 32-year-old man is in custody for killing another man on the Kickapoo Indian reservation. Law enforcement found William Blacksmith, 35, dead Sunday morning in a yard with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers found the suspect, Stryder Keo, at his home on the reservation a short time later. Law enforcement arrested Keo […]
BROWN COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

A woman is dead and her killer is on the run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman is dead and her killer is on the run. The killing happened just after midnight, Sunday morning, near East 88th Street and Sycamore Avenue in Kansas City, Mo. Officers responded to the scene after someone called 911 and reported hearing gunshots just before...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSNT News

Overnight Topeka shooting lands one man in jail

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An overnight report of aggravated assault involving gunshots ended in a man’s arrest. On July 16 at 12 a.m., officers with the Topeka Police Department were dispatched to the 200 block of NE Lake in reference to an assault that involved shots being fired. After...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Man arrested after two people died in car crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people are dead following a crash that involved a motorcycle and car that collided on Kansas Highway 4 on Saturday night. The accident happened on Kansas Highway 4 and NE Spring Creek Road at 2:25 a.m., July 17. Cameron Meinholdt, 22, of Topeka and Joseph Platt, 27, of Meriden were killed in the crash, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Refrigerators swiped from bakery

Police are investigating the theft of two refrigerators from an Emporia bakery. A police report released Friday indicates they were taken from Panaderia Progreso, 602 East Sixth Avenue, during the afternoon of Saturday, July 9. The two refrigerators are valued at $6,000. A heater, signs and a “small appliance” were...
EMPORIA, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report July 17

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MASON CLAY MOON, 20, Manhattan, Failure to Appear; Bond $700, released to Geary County Sheriff's Office. CHARLES ANTHONY WARE, JR, 23, Manhattan, Disorderly...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence police officer has been named Kansas’ Student Resource Officer of the Year

A Lawrence police officer has been named the Student Resource Officer of the Year by the Kansas Juvenile Officers Association. Officer Shelby Brouhard has been with the Lawrence Police Department for seven years, and for the last four years she has served as a student resource officer, or SRO, at Free State High School. Brouhard plans to accept the award on Monday at the Kansas Juvenile Officers Association’s Annual Training Conference in Wichita. She said the award came as a bit of a surprise.
LAWRENCE, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Man drowns in Douglas County lake

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. — According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, around 4 p.m. this afternoon several agencies were in search for a man who was swimming at Clinton Lake. All the agencies brought boats to help with the search including the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks, Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical & Consolidated Fire […]
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Pilot who died in Shawnee County plane crash is remembered

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The pilot who died in a plane crash in north Shawnee County is being honored and remembered by his former Kansas Air National Guard unit. Retired Chief Master Sgt. Steven D. Stucky, 72, of Topeka was the pilot of a plane that was reported to have crashed in the 5000 block of NE Shaffer Road at around 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 16.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy