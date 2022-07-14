Topeka police investigating Thursday park shooting

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Topeka police reported an adult man was driven to a Topeka hospital with a minor gunshot wound.

Officers went to the hospital to conduct an investigation of the shooting which is believed to have happened in North Topeka’s Garfield Park, located in the 1600 block of NE Quincy.

TPD could not provide any additional details at this time while officers and detectives conduct an investigation.