Calcasieu Parish, LA

7/14: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

By Crystal Stevenson
Lake Charles American Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Micheal Paul Berry, 47, 1321 Whatley Ditch Road, Vinton — domestic abuse battery. Angel Lynn Lavergne, 34, 1304 Clover Drive — direct contempt of court; domestic abuse battery, child endangerment. Juan Albert Patino-Infante, 22, 326 W. LaGrange...

www.americanpress.com

Lake Charles American Press

LC man charged with battery, theft

A 24-year-old Lake Charles man has been arrested for aggravated second-degree battery and armed robbery. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies were dispatched to a local hospital Sunday morning after receiving a complaint in reference to a battery. She said during the initial investigation violent crimes...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Daigle was on way to shoot son when he crossed paths with trooper

Kevin Daigle can be heard rifling through Louisiana State Police Trooper Steven Vincent’s pockets while yelling obscenities at him in video footage shown to jurors Sunday during the second day of testimony in the penalty phase of Daigle’s first-degree murder conviction. Daigle was convicted in 2019 of fatally shooting Vincent in the face when the officer tried to help him on the side of the road on Aug. 23, 2015.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - July 17, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 17, 2022. Kenneth Wayne Burnworth, 65, Sulphur: Instate detainer; burglary. Heather Annette Rogers, 33, Sulphur: Burglary. Ricky Anthony Fontenot, 60, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); domestic abuse. Luis Enrique Hernandez, 27, Baytown, TX: Aggravated assault. Leonard...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Three arrested in multiple four-wheeler thefts

Three Oakdale residents have been arrested following the investigation into the theft of several all-terrain vehicles from a residence on La 1153 in Oakdale last month. Jarred Webster, 24, was arrested for theft over $35,000, theft of a firearm, obstruction of justice, entry on or remaining after being forbidden, terrorizing and communicating of false information of planned arson. He remains in the Allen Parish Jail on a $160,000 bond.
OAKDALE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Westlake woman charged in negligent homicides

A Westlake woman has been arrested for negligent homicide in a December crash that caused two fatalities. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said Heidi A. Corley, 30, was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on Sunday and charged with two counts of negligent homicide and off-road vehicles authorization for use on the shoulders of certain public roads.
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man accused of armed robbery

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after being accused of attacking an acquaintance and stealing their wallet, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to a local hospital after receiving a complaint about a recent battery...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Westlake woman accused of negligent homicide after vehicle accident

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - A Westlake woman has been arrested after being accused of negligent homicide following a December vehicle accident that killed two people, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to Davis Rd. in Westlake regarding a crash that involved...
WESTLAKE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Heroic efforts of passing motorists described at trial

Opening statements began over the weekend in the penalty phase of Kevin Daigle’s first-degree murder conviction. Daigle was convicted in 2019 of fatally shooting Louisiana State Trooper Steven Vincent in the face when the officer tried to help him on the side of the road on Aug. 23, 2015.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lake Charles American Press

Pandemic, hurricanes have dealt blow to case loads at Lake Charles City Court

Ward 3 Lake Charles City Court’s jurisdiction consists of the entire city of nearly 85,000 residents plus about half of Calcasieu Parish — stretching as far north as the bridge into Moss Bluff, as far west as the Calcasieu River and as far south as the Calcasieu-Cameron line. There are two judges who sit on the court — Chief Judge Jamie Bice, who serves Division A, and Judge Ron Richard, who hears cases in Division B.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KATC News

Crash leaves eight-year-old dead in Acadia Parish, State Police say

An eight-year-old Eunice girl has died in a Tuesday morning crash, troopers say. Mazey Guidry died in the 10 a.m. crash on La. 91 near Arpent Lane, troopers say. The initial investigation by State Police revealed that Guidry was a front seat passenger in a pick-up truck that ran off the road to the right. The truck hit a culvert and overturned, troopers say.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Bradford “Brad” H. Mayo

Bradford Hudson Mayo, age 84, of Lake Charles, La. passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022. Bradford was born April 26, 1938 to Claudius and Madge Mayo. Brad was a lifelong resident of Lake Charles where he graduated from Gillis High School. He then went on to attend Centenary College in Shreveport, La. where he graduated with a B.S. in Business Administration. He served as a LT. in The United States Navy for six years in the Mediterranean aboard the U.S.S. Sandoval. After returning to Lake Charles in 1967, Brad joined his father in the family business, Mayo Land Title Co., Inc. He continued working in the business for over 50 years. Boy Scouts was an integral part of his life earning the rank of Eagle Scout and attending National Jamboree. As an adult he was the Boy Scout Master of Troop 5 for over 30 years. He earned the Silver Beaver Award in 1982. Brad also served as the Scout Master for the Troops that attended the National and World Jamborees. He was a proud lifelong member of the United Methodist Church where he served in numerous capacities. In the community he served in and supported many civic and community organizations including coaching youth sports, Kiwanis Club, Avenue of Flags, Sons of the American Revolution, Salvation Army, and Quarterback Club for the McNeese Cowboys.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Calcasieu students win big at Shreveport film festival

Students from Calcasieu Parish won big at the recent Film Prize Jr. Film contest and festival in Shreveport. The students won the Shane Brown Memorial Founder’s Circle Award for the “Best Stop-Motion/Animation” short film. These students are from Sulphur and Vinton high schools, and were encouraged to...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

