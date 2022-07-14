A game of skill

Runners and walkers laced up their shoes to participate in the 2022 Run to the Moon. The rain didn't stop around 700 runners from seven different states to take on either the 10K, 5K, or the 1-mile fun run. This race has become an annual tradition for many families and runners. While the Armstrong Air and Space Museum is getting ready to celebrate its golden anniversary in a few days. The race has also hit a milestone of its own this year, 20 years of running to the moon.

WAPAKONETA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO