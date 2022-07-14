A game of skill

—————- In the 20-mile bicycle road race at Piqua yesterday, O.W. Nieswonger, of Oran, won first prize; Roy Redinbo took fourth place and H.C. Jones came in eighth. The course was from Piqua to Lockington and return and had to be covered twice. 100 Years. July...
NEW BREMEN – The longest running festival in Auglaize County, the 101st New Bremen German Township Firemen’s Picnic, will be held Friday and Saturday, July 22 and 23, at the village’s Crown Pavilion. According to Jeff Utz, picnic chair, “While the highlight of every Firemen’s Picnic is...
LIMA — 19 Hawthorne, an elegant special event and wedding venue in Lima, was the recipient of the Eagle Award for Excellence in Construction at the annual Ohio Valley Associated Builders and Contractors Awards Gala in Sharonville. The Excellence in Construction Gala honors the skills and creativity of the entire team responsible for an outstanding merit shop construction project.
Runners and walkers laced up their shoes to participate in the 2022 Run to the Moon. The rain didn't stop around 700 runners from seven different states to take on either the 10K, 5K, or the 1-mile fun run. This race has become an annual tradition for many families and runners. While the Armstrong Air and Space Museum is getting ready to celebrate its golden anniversary in a few days. The race has also hit a milestone of its own this year, 20 years of running to the moon.
What county boasts the oldest operating roller coaster in Ohio?. Not Erie County. The Blue Streak at Cedar Point dates back to 1964, but there is one older yet, and it was awarded a recognition of that fact earlier this month. And yes, it is Delaware County!. The American Coaster...
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Springfield City School District has selected Mr. Zach Raines as the new principal at Schaefer Middle School. Raines began his SCSD career in 2010 as a history and government teacher at Springfield High. School. Since then, he has held several leadership positions within the District,...
DAYTON — Sunday was one for the record books! Rain and storms came through during the morning and continued into the night. So much rain fell that it broke a record at the Dayton International Airport. 2.64 inches of rain fell July 17, which smashed the old record of...
SIDNEY — Robert Kroeger, of Cincinnati, created 17 Shelby County barn paintings to raise awareness for historic barn preservation in November 2021. He then donated them to the County Wide Historical Alliance as a fundraising opportunity. A 2023 calendar and note cards were created with the images of the paintings.
BELLEFONTAINE — The Board of Directors of the North Central Ohio Solid Waste District will have their regular quarterly meeting on Monday, July 18, 2022 beginning at 10 a.m. It will be held at the Logan County Friendly Senior Center, 934 S. Main St., Bellefontaine. Sidney Zoning Board of...
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning a trip to the great state of Ohio, or you're looking for some nice places to move to, then you might want to consider stopping by one of the following towns.
TROY — Fred and Edna Bruns of Troy are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on July 17, 2022 with a Nuptial Mass to be said at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Troy at 9:30 a.m. The couple were married July 21, 1962 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in...
This story was part of a year-long series about Dayton’s history published in the Dayton Daily News throughout 1963. We’ll be republishing some of those stories to help our readers learn more about the city’s past. For more than a century, Dayton was tormented by its uncontrolled...
After a show cancellation in 2020 and a somewhat rushed event last year, organizers of the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show Presented by Kroger exude optimism as air show weekend approaches this year. The show is July 30-31 at Dayton International Airport, and ticket sales have been strong. Chalet and...
Supporters spent nearly $180,000 Friday at the 2022 Logan County Junior Fair livestock sale, with over 250 participants going through the sale ring. The top dollar was awarded to Franklin Kinney with his Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb earning just over $5,300. Coming close behind Franklin was Kayla Cummins with...
TROY — It was a battle between two City Champions in a three-hole playoff for the Miami Shores Club Championship Sunday. After rain washed out the final round, Piqua City Champion Brian Robbins and Troy City Champion Ryan Groff found themselves in a playoff after shooting two-under par 70s on Saturday.
MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man from Ludlow Falls was arrested on Friday after fleeing the scene of the crash with an axe. According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, a 44-year-old man was taken into custody after his vehicle went out of control on Peters Road. Miami Valley Today reported that the vehicle went off the side of the road, rolled twice and ended up in the ditch. The man then fled the scene on foot after retrieving an axe from the vehicle.
CAMDEN — The oldest living dog according to Guinness World Records is a 22-year-old Fox Terrier in South Carolina, but a Preble County dog may have that record beat. On May 17, Guinness certified the dog “Pebbles” was born March 28, 2000 but “Spike” from Preble County may have that record beat by 139 days.
Comments / 0