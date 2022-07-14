ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spearfish, SD

Skavang, Niesent return to Spearfish School Board

Black Hills Pioneer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPEARFISH — Eric Skavang, left, and Ryan Niesent, are sworn in to the Spearfish School Board Monday. Both...

www.bhpioneer.com

Black Hills Pioneer

Lead library celebrates increased numbers for Summer Reading Program

LEAD — Changes in the Hearst Library Summer Reading program have resulted in resounding success this year, as active participation this year has increased by 90%. One of the most substantial changes to the program that encourages youth to continue reading while school is out, was extending the program to last throughout the entire summer, instead of restricting it to the month of July. With at least six weeks left of the program, Youth Services Librarian Micole Davis said the change has prompted youth circulation numbers to jump from last year’s 1,099 to 1,187 this year, with regular and continuous increases.
LEAD, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Vavruska named American Legion Dept. of SD Educator of Year

SPEARFISH — First-grade teacher Brandy Vavruska was honored Monday when she was presented with the 2022 Educator of the Year award from the American Legion Department of South Dakota. She was recognized during the monthly school board meeting. Vavruska said she has humbled to have received the award. “Just...
SPEARFISH, SD
newscenter1.tv

President’s Ride raises scholarship money for its third year

RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Saturday morning, bikers could take a ride around the Black Hills and help fund scholarships for South Dakota School of Mines and Technology students. The School of Mines had its third annual President’s Ride Scholarship Fundraiser, Saturday morning. “It’s a way to get...
CHARITIES
City
Spearfish, SD
Spearfish, SD
Government
newscenter1.tv

Rally preparations going strong in the City of Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. – The City of Sturgis is moving full steam ahead with its preparations for the rally in August. Between street and vendor preparations, along with city-wide maintenance, community members are anticipating business participation on-par with last year’s rally. This year, visitors can expect an exciting lineup...
STURGIS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Farewell, Hoffman!

BELLE FOURCHE — After nearly three decades worth of service to the community of Belle Fourche, Dirk Hoffman, outgoing public works director, will soon set off to begin the next chapter of his life. Family brought Hoffman to Belle Fourche in 1990 where he hoped the area would be...
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
KEVN

City View Trolley suspended indefinitely

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Transit system has suspended the City View Trolley services indefinitely due to an out break of COVID-19 and other illness along with a shortage of drivers. The trolley services were only supposed to be suspended for a week in order to have...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

SD legislators eyeing solutions for property tax increases

BLACK HILLS, S.D. — Property taxes in South Dakota are on the rise. Due to that rise in taxes, lawmakers are receiving concerned and frustrated feedback from their constituents. “(There’s some that say) ‘I’m on a fixed income’ or ‘I’m retired’ or I’m a young couple starting out’. ‘How...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Many questions still remain regarding proposed meat processing facility

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Western Legacy Development Corporation held a public question and answer forum Monday evening at the Journey Museum in Rapid City regarding their proposed $1.1 billion, high-tech meat processing facility. While the event answered concerned residents’ questions about the smell, truck and rail traffic, water, housing, working conditions, and hiring – one big question remained – the location.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Swings low

SPEARFISH — The swing sets at Heritage Park are missing a crucial aspect of their design – the swings. “During one of our routine monthly playground safety inspections, one of our employees found a safety issue with the swings,” explained Tyler Ehnes, Spearfish Parks and Rec director via email. “Out of caution, we took the swings down until we could get it fixed.”
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Todd Loren Heckert

Todd Loren Heckert passed away peacefully at home with his daughter Amanda by his side, on June 27, 2022. He was 80 years old, just six weeks shy of his 81st birthday. Todd was born on Aug. 14, 1941, in Pasadena, Calif., to George William Heckert and Irene Violet Heckert (Hockman). He was their only child. He is preceded in death by his wife of 26 years, Sharon Marie Heckert (Rulon). He is survived by his three children, Tracy Marie Cookman, Warren George Heckert (Jennifer), Amanda Rose Eagle (Andrew) and 13 grandchildren, ages 27 to 6. (Tracy) Logan Litts, Wyatt Litts, Brady Litts, Grace Litts, Emma Cookman, (Warren) Caleb Heckert, Ethan Heckert, Alea Heckert, Mia Heckert, (Amanda) Kaden Eagle, Sawyer Eagle, Briston Eagle and Sterling Eagle.
SPEARFISH, SD
newscenter1.tv

Neiman announces cutbacks at Spearfish, Hulett sawmills

RAPID CITY, S.D. — A local forest products company has announced they are reducing hours at their mills in response to a lack of available timber in the Black Hills National Forest. Hulett-based Neiman Enterprises made the announcement to their employees at the Hulett (Devils Tower Forest Products) and...
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Gov. Noem requests presidential disaster declaration for June 11-14 storm damage

PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem requested a presidential disaster Declaration and signed Executive Order 2022-08 Thursday to help South Dakota local governments recover from public infrastructure damage sustained as a result of tornado, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and hail that occurred June 11-14 in six counties statewide. Federal...
Black Hills Pioneer

SD American Legion Region 7B Senior Baseball Tournament July 19-22

BELLE FOURCHE — The South Dakota American Legion Region 7B Senior Baseball Tournament will be held July 19-22, at the Belle Fourche Baseball Complex, in Belle Fourche. Game 1: No. 4 Stanley County faces No. 5 Mobridge, at noon. Game 2: No. 3 Faulkton/Highmore goes up against No. 6...
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

‘The Homestake and Community Show’ to open at L-D Arts Center this week

LEAD — The hometown values and charm of Lead will be the focus of the newest art show, scheduled to open at the Lead-Deadwood Arts Center this week. “The Homestake and Community Show,” is a collection of artwork of various media from three different artists whose hearts are in Lead — Dorothy Snowden, Sandy Newman and Bill Feterl. Its focus is on Lead, it’s various neighborhoods, and the iconic symbols and influence of Homestake.
LEAD, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fire Dept. responds to Rapid City garbage fire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Fire Department responded to a call at the Material Recovery Facility at the city landfill on Thursday evening after a fire alarm was triggered. According to a Twitter post by the department, heavy brown smoke was seen coming from within the...
RAPID CITY, SD
gowatertown.net

Governor Noem seeks disaster declaration for six South Dakota counties

PIERRE, S.D.–Governor Kristi Noem has requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration to help South Dakota local governments recover from public infrastructure damage sustained as a result of tornado, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and hail that occurred June 11-14 in six counties. A preliminary damage assessment conducted this week by...
PIERRE, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Dorothy Weeks, 93

Dorothy Weeks, 93, of Spearfish, passed away on July 5, 2022, at her home. Dorothy Emilia Klatt was born on Nov. 11, 1928, to Adolph Klatt and Louise Becker in Buffalo, Minn. She went to the Buffalo Public School and graduated from Buffalo High School in 1942. Dorothy married John Weeks on April 16, 1949, in Buffalo. She worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company from 1947-1977. She was first a telephone operator and then a secretary for the company in Buffalo.
SPEARFISH, SD

Community Policy