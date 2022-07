One person has been arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. According to the Taylorville Police Department, a few weeks ago, TPD along with the Community Action Team, learned of a subject selling meth in Taylorville and the surrounding communities. A traffic stop was initiated and police say that it led them to a house on the 300 block of East Adams Street.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO