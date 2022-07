Britney Spears is back and better than ever, and still hitting all the notes she did when she was just starting out as a pop icon over two decades ago. The 40-year-old singer brought back her ‘90s hit single “Baby One More Time” in an Instagram post on July 15, nearly 24 years after the song’s release on Oct. 23, 1998. She sang a new version of the song in a mirror selfie video filmed on her phone as her sultry voice serenaded her Instagram audience of 41.8 million followers. Britney was iconic in 1998 and she is just as iconic now in 2022, as is her debut single. There’s no denying Britney Spears’ video singing “Baby One More Time” in 2022 is making fans fall in love with her one more time.

