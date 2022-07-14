Search continues for missing man after 3 drown in Michigan lake, including Texas boy

A 7-year-old Texas boy, 16-year-old Michigan boy, and 60-year-old man drowned in Lake Michigan in one day. Divers are still searching for a missing Ohio man, authorities said. Photo from South Haven Area Emergency Services

Three people drowned in Lake Michigan on the same day, and Michigan authorities continue to search for a man who went missing.

South Haven Area Emergency Services said in a news release that it was called to a Lake Michigan beach in South Haven at 7:29 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13.

Officials reported that several people were struggling in the water. When officials arrived, they found several young women had been pulled from the water by family members and bystanders, the release said.

Two people were still missing: a 7-year-old boy from Texas and a 33-year-old man from Ohio, officials said.

According to the release, the 7-year-old “washed ashore” as rescue efforts began. They attempted to revive him and took him to a hospital where he died.

The Ohio man remained missing, the news release said. Water conditions were too dangerous for dive teams to search the water. The search continued Thursday with divers and sonar devices, another news release said.

The man is presumed to have drowned, officials said.

Around the same time Wednesday about 55 miles north, emergency responders in Ferrysburg were called for a water rescue, Wood TV reported, citing officials.

Officials arrived to recover the body of a 16-year-old boy from Michigan, Wood TV reported. The boy was visiting the beach with a church group.

Earlier in the evening, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol recovered the body of a 60-year-old man who had drowned, The Grand Haven Tribune reported.

According to South Haven Area Emergency Services, the southern beach had red flags, and the northern beach had yellow flags. Witnesses told officials that conditions at the lake “deteriorated rapidly before the incident.”

Yellow flags indicate that swimmers should “use extreme caution,” while red flags indicate a “dangerous surf” and “strong currents” that are unsafe to swim.

South Haven is about 60 miles southwest of Grand Rapids; Ferrysburg is about 30 miles northwest of Grand Rapids.