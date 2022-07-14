ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

One team reportedly won’t trade for Royals’ Andrew Benintendi because he’s unvaccinated

By Pete Grathoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w4T1b_0gfl7Ox700
Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) returns to the dugout after scoring during a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Ashley Landis AP

Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi was busy filling a bag adorned with a 2022 All-Star Game logo Wednesday in the Royals clubhouse when he stopped to speak with reporters.

The next game Benintendi will be eligible to play in is Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

But he’ll miss the Royals’ four-game series in Toronto, which starts Thursday. The Royals are placing Benintendi and nine of his teammates on the reserved list because they can’t play in Canada, which requires anyone entering to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Benintendi told reporters he wouldn’t answer any questions other than why he was not vaccinated.

“For me, it’s just a personal decision,” Benintendi said, “and I’m gonna leave it at that.”

Before Wednesday, Benintendi had been mentioned as a good candidate to be traded before the MLB deadline next month.

The New York Daily News reported the Yankees have had “on-going talks” with the Royals about Benintendi

But those discussions may have come to an abrupt end because of Benintendi’s vaccination status.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the Yankees “are unlikely to continue pursuit of Andrew Benintendi since he is unvaccinated.”

The Yankees play a three-game series in Toronto in September and it’s always possible New York will face the Blue Jays in the playoffs. That makes Benintendi, who is a free agent after the season, a little less desirable.

Although the Yankees appear to have dropped their interest in Benintendi, the New York Mets “have not ruled out a Benintendi pursuit,” the Post reported.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

TRADE: Atlanta Braves And Kansas City Royals Make A Deal

Braves: The Atlanta Braves today acquired the No. 35 pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for INF CJ Alexander, RHP Andrew Hoffman and OF Drew Waters. Atlanta now owns the No. 20 overall pick in the first round, and No. 35 overall selection in Competitive Balance Round A."
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Jon Heyman
The Kansas City Star

This Kansas City area Twin Peaks shuts down — again — after selling alcohol to minors

For the second time in less than a year, the Independence Twin Peaks temporarily closed for selling alcohol to a minor. The Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control cited KC Lodge Ventures II LLC, doing business as Twin Peaks. According to the report, a Twin Peaks employee sold a bottle of Bud Light beer to an 18-year-old and a bottle of Modelo beer to a 19-year-old during a compliance check by the Independence Missouri Police Department on Jan. 8.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Yankees#The New York Daily News#The New York Post#The Blue Jays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Kansas City Star

20-year-old woman dies after being shot at a Leavenworth apartment complex

A 20-year-old woman died at a hospital after being shot early Friday at a Leavenworth apartment complex, a police spokesman said on Facebook. Officers responded to reports of shots being fired shortly before 12:30 a.m. at the Woodland Village Apartments in the 2900 block of Ralph Bunche Drive, said Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief for the Leavenworth Police Department.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Royals’ Whit Merrifield seeks to clarify remarks about being unvaccinated

Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield was the subject of scorn locally and nationally for his comments on the COVID-19 vaccine., but not because he didn’t get the shot. Merrifield is one of 10 Royals players who are not with their teammates in Toronto for a four-game series against the Blue Jays. Canada requires people entering the country to be vaccinated; those 10 players have refused to get vaccinated.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

Crash following police chase in Kansas City leaves two drivers in critical condition

Two people were in critical condition Wednesday after a vehicle fled from police and later crashed into another car in Kansas City. Shortly before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, police attempted to stop a silver Toyota RAV4 for a traffic violation near 18th Street and Cleveland Avenue, but the driver sped away, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
9K+
Followers
849
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy