ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Former Louisiana lawmaker to plead guilty to fraud charge arising from past campaigns, Democratic Party chairmanship

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Former Louisiana lawmaker to plead guilty to fraud charge arising from past campaigns, Democratic Party chairmanship.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Ex-Jan. 6 panel lawyer on track for Missouri US Senate run

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former senior investigator for the U.S. House committee probing the Jan. 6 insurrection on Monday said he has enough signatures to get on the ballot as an independent candidate for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat. John F. Wood said he has the 10,000 signatures needed to appear on the ballot for retiring GOP Sen. Roy Blunt ’s seat. Wood said he’ll keep collecting signatures from registered voters to make sure he meets the threshold. The signatures still need to be certified by the Missouri secretary of state The deadline to submit signatures to run as an independent is Aug. 1. Wood’s candidacy comes as some Republican leaders express concern that former Gov. Eric Greitens might prevail in a 21-candidate field for the Republican nomination for the seat in the Aug. 2 primary, then lose in November because of the sex and campaign finance scandals that pushed him from office in 2018.
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

GOP candidate Michels reworks flyer to erase NRA endorsement

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial hopeful Tim Michels’ campaign is reworking a flyer that falsely claims he won the National Rifle Association’s endorsement, saying the declaration was a mistake. Michels is locked in a three-way GOP primary with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Tim Ramthun. Michels has already secured former President Donald Trump’s endorsement and a nod from the NRA would have marked another significant win for him heading into the Aug. 9 election. Michels’ campaign sent out a flyer that landed in mailboxes Saturday that claimed the gun advocacy group had endorsed him. Scott Meyer, a Wisconsin lobbyist who has done work for the NRA, said the group hasn’t endorsed anyone in the GOP primary and doesn’t plan to do so. “All this came out of the blue,” Meyer said of the flyer. “Stunned is the best word to describe it. I’ve never seen this before.”
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

GOP establishment steps up push to block Trump ally in Ariz.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has already helped block one of former President Donald Trump’s allies from winning the Republican nomination for governor in a crucial battleground state. Now he’s hoping for a repeat in his own backyard. Ducey is part of a burgeoning effort among establishment Republicans to lift up little-known housing developer Karrin Taylor Robson against former television news anchor Kari Lake, who is backed by Trump. Other prominent Republicans, including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, have also lined up behind Robson in recent days. On Monday, Robson’s campaign announced the endorsement of former Vice President Mike Pence, who will campaign with her on Friday — the same day Trump is scheduled to hold a rally for Lake, creating a split-screen moment underscoring the divide between the GOP establishment and Trump. The push for Robson is reminiscent of how many leading Republicans rallied around Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in the final stretch of his ultimately successful bid to fend off a Trump-endorsed primary challenger.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

US Rep. Hice fights subpoena in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jody Hice of Georgia is fighting a subpoena seeking to have him testify before a special grand jury that is investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in the state. The subpoena, which Hice received on June 29, orders him to appear before the special grand jury in Atlanta on Tuesday, his lawyer said in a court filing. Hice on Monday filed a motion to quash the subpoena in federal court in Atlanta. Any discussions Hice had as he investigated “alleged irregularities” in the election were within his authority as a member of Congress and are shielded by the U.S. Constitution from any legal proceedings and inquiry, his lawyer wrote in the filing. High-ranking officials, such as members of Congress, also should not be called as witnesses unless the information that they could provide cannot be obtained from another source, the filing says. Hice is trying to have his challenge to the subpoena heard in federal court rather than before the Fulton County Superior Court judge who’s overseeing the special grand jury.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
New Orleans, LA
The Associated Press

Insurance magnate out of prison after convictions overturned

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina-based insurance magnate whose convictions on corruption-related counts were overturned by a federal appeals court has been released from prison. Greg E. Lindberg was let out of a minimum-security prison in Montgomery, Alabama, on Friday, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons website. That was the day after U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn agreed to Lindberg’s release in light of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacating his convictions last month and ordering a new trial. Lindberg, who entered prison in October 2020, was sentenced to more than seven years after being convicted of attempting to bribe North Carolina’s insurance commissioner to secure preferential regulatory treatment for his insurance business. Lindberg had become a large political donor in North Carolina politics. A 4th Circuit panel declared June 29 that Cogburn had erred by giving jurors in Lindberg’s trial misleading instructions before they began deliberations. John D. Gray, a Lindberg consultant convicted at the trial of the same two counts as Lindberg, also had his convictions vacated for the same reasons.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Associated Press

Louisiana abortion ban still blocked; judge wants more info

BATON ROUGE (AP) — A court order that keeps Louisiana authorities from enforcing a ban on most abortions remained in effect Monday after a judge asked for more information from both sides in a lawsuit over the state’s “trigger law.” State District Judge Donald Johnson said both sides have until Tuesday morning to submit their “proposed findings of fact and conclusions of law” in the case. Johnson is pondering whether to allow enforcement of the abortion ban that was written in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the 1973 decision that established abortion rights. That decision came June 24...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Democratic Party
The Associated Press

Authorities: WV woman awakens from coma, identifies brother

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been charged with trying to kill his sister, who recently awakened from a two-year coma and identified him as her attacker, authorities said. News outlets reported that Wanda Palmer was found unconscious with serious head injuries at her home in Jackson County on June 10, 2020. Palmer was in a coma in a nursing home for two years. Her brother, Daniel Palmer, had been identified as a suspect, but investigators did not have enough evidence to file charges, court documents said. A deputy received a call June 27 from a protective services worker who said she had started to speak single words and seemed to respond when questioned.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

4 dead after sheriff’s office helicopter crash in New Mexico

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Four people have been killed in a crash of a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter that was headed back to Albuquerque after assisting firefighters in another New Mexico city, authorities said Sunday. Sheriff’s officials said three people from the sheriff’s office and a county firefighter were aboard the helicopter when it went down near Las Vegas, New Mexico, about 123 miles (197 kilometers) northeast of Albuquerque. Killed in the crash were Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lt. Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levison and county Fire and Rescue Department Specialist Matthew King, according to sheriff’s officials. The ages of the four men weren’t immediately available.
LAS VEGAS, NM
The Associated Press

Small plane crashes near NJ airport, killing pilot, 22

GREEN CREEK, N.J. (AP) — A a small plane crashed into a field near an airport in southern New Jersey on Saturday, killing the pilot, authorities said. The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Piper PA-12 went down shortly after 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Green Creek near Paramount Air Airport. Middle Township police said the pilot, 22-year-old Thomas Gibson of Ocean City, was pronounced dead at the scene. The FAA said he was the only person on the aircraft. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
The Associated Press

Arizona National Guard fills sandbags to help prevent floods

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered members of the Arizona National Guard to help with flash flood mitigation efforts around Coconino County. Recent monsoon rains dropped lots of rain on wildfire burn scars in the Flagstaff area. About 30 members of the Guard helped fill sandbags Saturday with 60 other members assisting Sunday and 40 more members staying until Friday. Major Kyle Key, an Arizona National Guard spokesman, said the goal is to have up to 600,000 sandbags filled by Friday.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
The Associated Press

First 2 cases of monkeypox found in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama public officials said Friday that they’ve identified the state’s first known cases of monkeypox, a disease that has emerged in more than 50 countries and most U.S. states. The Alabama Department of Public Health said in news releases that two cases have been identified. The first was in Mobile County and the second in Jefferson County. Most monkeypox patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body. State health officials said a symptom in the current outbreak is a rash that starts out as flat spots, followed by raised spots, then vesicles that are deep-seated, have a tiny spot in the middle of the vesicle, and may be itchy or painful.
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Washington teen’s body recovered from Spokane River in Idaho

POST FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a 14-year-old Washington boy who went missing in the Spokane River in northern Idaho. Kootenai County sheriff’s officials say the Spokane boy was with his family at Corbin Park near Post Falls on Saturday and was last seen alive playing near the shore. When first responders arrived at the park, the boy had not been seen for more than an hour.
POST FALLS, ID
The Associated Press

6 of 9 miners rescued 20 years ago gather for reunion

JENNERSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Six of the nine men trapped in a flooded mine in southwestern Pennsylvania two decades ago gathered at a raceway over the weekend to kick off 20th anniversary celebrations of the dramatic rescue that ended their 77-hour ordeal. The six took in the races Saturday at Jennerstown Speedway in Somerset County, only miles from the Quecreek Mine, sitting with former Pennsylvania Gov. Mark Schweiker, news outlets reported. Blaine Mayhugh, John Phillippi, John Unger, Robert Pugh, Ronald Hileman, and Thomas “Tucker” Foy came to the track at intermission to applause from the crowd. Miners broke through stone into the uncharted mine shaft on the night of July 24, 2002, releasing millions of gallons of water and trapping them more than 200 feet below the surface. Crews drilled a small shaft and lowered a small metal capsule, bringing them up one by one until the last was lifted to safety early on the morning of July 28. “I can’t believe it’s been that long,” Hileman said. “A lot of memories still there.”
JENNERSTOWN, PA
The Associated Press

Scientists: Water seeping into faults may cause S.C. quakes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some scientists say water seeping deep into the ground may be causing a swarm of earthquakes in the midlands region of South Carolina. More than 60 earthquakes have been recorded since December in an area near the towns of Lugoff and Eglin, about 20 miles (33 kilometers) northeast of Columbia. Now, some geologists suggest that an initial December quake may have allowed water from the Wateree River to seep into new cracks opened by the quake, setting off additional temblors.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
477K+
Post
453M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy