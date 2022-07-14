ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdowell County, WV

Justice declares state of emergency for McDowell County

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency Thursday for McDowell County due to flooding.

The move comes after flooding from heavy rains on Tuesday damaged more than 75 homes, 12 bridges and multiple roads throughout the county, Justice said in a statement. The storm also downed trees and power lines and disrupted water systems.

State and local officials have responded and are working to begin the cleanup process, provide necessary repairs, and aid residents in need of assistance, the statement said.

The state of emergency will remain in effect for 30 days.

