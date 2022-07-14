ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dad, not his 13-year-old son, was driving truck that hit golfers' van in Texas, NTSB says

Cover picture for the articleA Texas man, not his 13-year-old son, was driving the pickup truck that crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a van carrying New Mexico college golfers, killing nine people, and he had methamphetamine in his system, investigators said Thursday. The National Transportation Safety Board said two days after...

CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: 4-year-old was driving ATV before fatal accident

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities in central Minnesota say a 4-year-old boy is dead after an ATV he was driving rolled over Tuesday afternoon.According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place one mile south of Buckman, Minnesota in Buckman Township. That's where the Pierz, Minnesota boy was driving the ATV, along with a 6-year-old male passenger. The sheriff's office says the 4-year-old lost control of the ATV on a gravel road, resulting in the ATV rolling over. The 6-year-old passenger jumped off the ATV prior to the rollover, but the 4-year-old was ejected. Life-saving measures were immediately attempted, but the boy was later pronounced dead at the scene. Details on his fatal injuries have not been released. According to a representative from Shelley Funeral Chapels, the boy's name is Steve "Owen" Meyer. His funeral will be held on Saturday in Pierz."This is a tragic situation for family and all emergency personnel. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved," Sheriff Shawn Larsen said.The other boy was treated for minor cuts and bruises. The incident is still under investigation. 
PIERZ, MN
People

Father of 15 Dies After Being Struck by Lightning During Storm: 'He Was Our Everything,' Says Wife

Daryl Lewis, a beloved Pennsylvania father of 15 and husband, died after being struck by lightning during a storm last week. Lewis, 50, was driving across Ohio with his father and one of his children on July 6 when his truck broke down during a severe storm, reported ABC station WTAE-TV. His wife, Tanya Lewis, told the outlet that he then went outside to try to fix his vehicle "so he could finish his route."
OHIO STATE
People

Woman Drowns 3 Children in Minnesota Lake Hours After Husband's Suicide

Hours after her husband died by suicide, a Minnesota woman drowned their three children in a lake before ending her own life, PEOPLE confirms. On Friday morning at approximately 10:30 a.m., deputies from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office along with officers from the Maplewood Police Department responded to a trailer park on a call of a possible suicide.
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, MN
CBS News

Father dies by suicide in Virginia after discovering his 18-month-old son dead inside a hot car, police say

Local authorities are investigating the deaths of a young child and his father after both bodies were found at their home in central Virginia this week. Chesterfield County Police said they believe the child, an 18-month-old boy, died after his father unintentionally left him alone inside a car for several hours. Officers discovered the child dead at his family's residence on Tuesday, while responding to reports that suggested a toddler may have been forgotten in an unattended vehicle.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
Nationwide Report

34-year-old Bobby Knight Jr killed after a motorcycle crash in Austin (Austin, TX)

34-year-old Bobby Knight Jr killed after a motorcycle crash in Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 34-year-old Bobby Knight Jr as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday morning in east Austin. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place on the U.S. Highway 290 Frontage Road near Cameron Road at about 2:10 a.m. [...]
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Teen swimmers find two cave divers dead in lake

The bodies of two cave divers have been removed from a central Florida lake after a trio of teenagers helped retrieve one of the deceased from the water.Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the divers were seen entering the water at a lake in Chassahowitzka Wildlife Park at about 11am on Wednesday by three teenagers aged 15, 15 and 17.The teens told investigators the two cave divers had discussed if they had enough air in their tanks for a second dive, and returned to the water.One of the two divers was heard saying he believed his tank had a leak, the...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Teen electrocuted to death after escaping car crash

A 17-year-old Alabama high school student has died after getting electrocuted when his car hit a telephone pole.Dylan Pegues’ car reportedly ran off the road and into a ditch on 16 June, his family told WRBL. He suffered an electrical shock throughout his body, possibly after trying to get to of his vehicle, his family said. He was flown to University of Alabama hospital in Birmingham in a critical condition. He later died from his injuries.A GoFundme page set up to support his family has since raised more than $50,000. His family described him as having had “such a bright spirit...
AUBURN, WA
Newsweek

Teen Struck by Helicopter While Riding Tractor Rescues Pilot

A teenager was able to mount a remarkable rescue effort on Thursday, saving the pilot of a helicopter that landed on top of him. Logan Schneider of Orondo, Washington, shared his story with KREM News. He had been riding a tractor on his family's cherry orchard around 9 a.m. local time when a helicopter, a Hiller UH-12, flying by collided with power lines and began to crash. He was wearing headphones at the time, leaving him unaware of the danger until it was too late.
ORONDO, WA
AOL Corp

A teen girl was out scalloping at this Florida beach, cops say. Then came the shark

A frightening scene played out on Thursday in Keaton Beach, off the Gulf Coast in northwestern Florida, after a young girl was attacked by a shark. According to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, the teen suffered “serious injuries” and risks losing her leg. Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett told CBS affiliate WCTV that the girl had successful surgery and is expected to survive.
TAYLOR COUNTY, FL
