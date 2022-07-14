Dad, not his 13-year-old son, was driving truck that hit golfers' van in Texas, NTSB says

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities in central Minnesota say a 4-year-old boy is dead after an ATV he was driving rolled over Tuesday afternoon.According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place one mile south of Buckman, Minnesota in Buckman Township. That's where the Pierz, Minnesota boy was driving the ATV, along with a 6-year-old male passenger. The sheriff's office says the 4-year-old lost control of the ATV on a gravel road, resulting in the ATV rolling over. The 6-year-old passenger jumped off the ATV prior to the rollover, but the 4-year-old was ejected. Life-saving measures were immediately attempted, but the boy was later pronounced dead at the scene. Details on his fatal injuries have not been released. According to a representative from Shelley Funeral Chapels, the boy's name is Steve "Owen" Meyer. His funeral will be held on Saturday in Pierz."This is a tragic situation for family and all emergency personnel. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved," Sheriff Shawn Larsen said.The other boy was treated for minor cuts and bruises. The incident is still under investigation.

PIERZ, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO