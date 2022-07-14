ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpine, TX

Summer outdoor Theatre of the Big Bend presents “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown”

By January Zermeno
 4 days ago
ALPINE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown is the hit theater production for Theater of the Big Bend’s 57th year and will run through July 24th at the Kokernot Outdoor Theater in Alpine.

Produced in conjunction with the Sul Ross State University theatre program, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown runs in the Kokernot Outdoor Theater. This venue is unique, as it’s the only university-run outdoor theater in Texas. The cast and crew are made up of young professional actors and students, under the direction of Sul Ross Associate Professor of Communication Bret Scott, who learned the craft of comedy during a ten-year stint with The Second City in Chicago. Musical Direction is by Sul Ross Assistant Professor of Choral and Vocal Studies Andrew Alegria.

“This show is about hope,” says director Bret Scott.

“Charlie Brown represents unwavering hope against all odds. He can’t resist the opportunity to kick a football. He knows Lucy will probably pull it away at the last second, but he still tries. This show is sweet and funny and connects us to the innocence of childhood. It’s a joy to watch these characters we’ve grown up with talk and sing and come to life.”

“Starting with this show, we’re transitioning Theatre of the Big Bend into a professional summer theatre company,” says SRSU Chair of Visual and Performing Arts Marjie Scott.

“We’ve hired a cast of young professionals from outside Alpine for all six roles in this show. All of them are triple threats – actors, singers, and dancers. Our goal is to produce consistent, high-quality theatre in Big Bend. We want to make shows that people from all over the country will come and see.”

Featuring Sydney DeMaria (Sally), Justin Hinton (Schroeder), Rachel Nicol James (Snoopy), Elijah Johnson (Charlie Brown), Benji Sills (Linus), and Kiera Welsome (Lucy). Directed by Bret Scott. Musical Direction by Andrew Alegría. Scenic and lighting design by Ross Fleming. Costume design by Carolyn Barrientes. Produced by Marjie Scott.

Theatre of the Big Bend’s production of You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown runs weekends July 8 – 24 at the Kokernot Outdoor Theatre. All performances begin at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children (12 and under) and seniors (65+). To purchase tickets online, click here.

For more information, call 432-837-8218.

