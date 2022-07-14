Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Gadsden, Jackson, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Decatur; Grady; Seminole Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Wakulla, Gadsden, central Liberty, western Leon, Decatur, western Grady and east central Seminole Counties through 245 PM EDT At 159 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles east of Chattahoochee to 6 miles southeast of Greensboro to 20 miles southeast of Blountstown. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bainbridge, Midway, Quincy, Tallahassee, Havana, Crawfordville, Whigham, Greensboro, Florida State University, Florida A And M, Tallahassee Comm College, West Bainbridge, Doak Campbell Stadium, Gretna, Attapulgus, Climax, Lake Bradford, Jewel Fire Tower, Leon Sinks and Juniper. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

DECATUR COUNTY, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO