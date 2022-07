Instead of a funeral or a reunion, Seabury Co-op’s community got to celebrate a birthday of survival — a half-century after opening. In 2019, it looked like all was lost for the housing cooperative at Elm and Howe Streets. Financial troubles had the co-op on the verge of defaulting and being foreclosed on. But the community rallied, converted the co-op’s 86 units to eligibility for federal Section 8 rental subsidies, and has regained its financial footing.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 7 HOURS AGO