MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Five people were injured in overnight shootings in Milwaukee. Police are investigating all of the shootings and they have no suspects in custody. The first shooting happened around 8:53 p.m. on Sunday, July 17. A 32-year-old man from Milwaukee was struck by gunfire. He sustained non-fatal injuries, and he is expected to survive. Police say he presented himself to a local hospital and they did not provide a location of the shooting.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO