ANTIOCH, Tenn. -- A deck collapse at a home in Antioch sent six people to the hospital. The Nashville Fire Department said they arrived to a partially collapsed back deck on a home on the 600 block of Pippin Drive at around 9:45 p.m. Saturday night after calls were made to 911. Crews used man sacks to walk six patients found at the collapse scene to the ambulances.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO