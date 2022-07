ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A raging fire Saturday morning took the life of a woman in Allentown, authorities said. Jessica Maes, 40, was pronounced dead shortly before 6 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, where she was taken after being removed from the fire in a three-story apartment building in the 800 block of Walnut Street, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO