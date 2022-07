DETROIT (FOX 2) - Fallen Detroit Police officer Loren Courts will be laid to rest Monday following a funeral service at the Greater Grace Temple. The reception is expected to be several hundred strong as both members from the city and police departments around the country will pay their respects for the killed police officer. He was died from gunshot wounds he sustained responding to reports of shots being fired. FOX 2 will stream the funeral on FOX2Detroit.com and on YouTube. It begins at 11:30 a.m.

DETROIT, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO