One of the weaknesses Purdue has battled in recent seasons is the punting game, and today’s player hopes to correct that. Brendan Cropsey - So. (RS) While Jack Ansell is going to get the first look as the guy on scholarship, Cropsey has seen some playing time so far as Purdue looks for an answer to its punting woes. He saw action once in 2020, and it did not go well. His only punt was blocked early in the Nebraska game, setting up a Cornhusker touchdown.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO