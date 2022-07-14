ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Sotto La Luna: The new Italian bistro is a strong addition to the neighborhood

givemeastoria.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter two years of delay due to the pandemic, the hotly anticipated World Artisan Market has opened at the corner of 35th Avenue and 31st Street. It was worth the wait. The first restaurant to arrive was Sotto la Luna, an upscale Italian bistro that stands in contrast to the gritty...

givemeastoria.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ijustwanttoeat.com

Joe's Ginger in Chinatown, NYC

We were craving Chinese food and decided to stop by Chinatown for lunch on a Saturday. Our original target was full with a long wait, so we finally ended up at Joe’s Ginger on Pell Street. The restaurant was a bit busy so I thought that, probably, that little known secret about this place was out: this is the sister restaurant of Joe’s Shanghai, a popular place in tourist guides, made famous by its "Xiao Long Bao", these soup dumplings served either with pork, or with pork and crab meat. So, while people line up at Joe’s Shanghai, you have a better chance to find a spot at Joe’s Ginger. I admit that I hesitated a bit about ordering these soup dumplings, but, Jodi being vegetarian, it would have been all for myself and, although I do not mind that, I wanted to try other things. So we started with classic dumplings like the steamed shrimp Har Gow or crystal shrimp dumplings that I always get when ordering dim sum, the mix mushroom dumplings, and the vegetable dumplings. Perfectly made, these dumplings were quite good, except the mix mushroom one that had a weird taste.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cititour.com

Michelin Adds 25 Restaurants to its NYC Guide. See Who Made the Grade!

Michelen is out with the 25 additions to its New York City restaurant guide with new players from Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan included in the list. Lore is a stylish spot in Park Slope bringing together what it calls a “confluence of cultures.” Diners will discover things like Fermented Dosa, Smoked Steelhead Trout, Baked Puff Pastry Samosas and more.
Robb Report

Michelin Just Added 25 New Restaurants to Its New York Guide. So Who’s Getting Stars?

Click here to read the full article. Michelin is offering the public a little amuse bouche of its upcoming New York guide. The little red gastronomic bible has teased its fall release, revealing 25 restaurants that will join the 500 restaurants already in the guide, from starred establishments to the cheap eats that get crowned with Bib Gourmands. Looking through the list offers a glimpse of where the inspectors’ heads are at when it comes to awarding stars. In total, the new additions span Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens (sorry to the Bronx and Staten Island). Two-thirds of the selections lie in Manhattan...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rome, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Naples, NY
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Restaurants
Queens, NY
Lifestyle
City
Astoria, NY
larchmontloop.com

(SOLD: $315,000) Premier Larchmont Building

Sunfilled, upper floor one (1) bedroom apartment overlooking the courtyard in premier The Chatsworth, an elevator, doorman building just steps to Larchmont Village with train, shops, restaurants and adjacent to Memorial Park. The most elegant layout with dual entry foyers, one large enough to be used as a desk/office area, an oversized living room and functional kitchen that opens to bright breakfast room. A private bedroom wing with double closets and an updated hall bath. Five (5) deep closets in total fulfill abundant storage needs! Fabulous architectural details with trey ceiling, pretty moldings, arched entries, high ceilings and hardwood floors. An ideal, easy- living apartment in walkable Larchmont! Super value.
LARCHMONT, NY
PIX11

Governors Island offers a summer getaway without leaving NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — If you’re looking for a summer getaway without leaving town, head to Governors Island. Governors Island is just minutes from Brooklyn and Lower Manhattan and there are new things to see this summer. Art, history and culture are all on display. PIX11’s Greg Mocker gives us a look at some things […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Electric race cars return to Brooklyn: ‘It’s amazing!’

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – It is an event that thousands in Brooklyn find electrifying. Listening to the sound of 22 Formula E electric race cars going close to 200 mph, there was this very muted, eerie sound. “Sounds like whistling, almost like a bomb dropping,” said Boerum Hill resident Phil Bird. His 12-year-old son, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Saveur

Brooklyn’s First Black-owned Champagne Brand Is the Bubbly To Sip This Summer

New York City is arguably one of the toughest places in the world to open a brick-and-mortar business, let alone during the late-stage pandemic era with both commercial and residential rent prices skyrocketing despite tenants fighting tooth-and-nail. Right now, success stories in the cities can seem few and far between—but they taste that much sweeter when they do happen.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
nypressnews.com

Pickleball is taking over Central Park

New York — Pickleball is taking the world by storm and New York City is no exception. The Central Park courts are becoming increasingly packed with players who meet daily and play from dawn until dusk. The sport combines tennis, ping-pong, and badminton on a small court and only...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brooklynvegan.com

The Weeknd made his NYC-area stadium debut with spectacular MetLife Stadium show (pics, review)

“I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums,” The Weeknd said when he upgraded his 2022 arena tour to his first-ever stadium tour. The tour was originally supposed to happen in 2020, the same year The Weeknd released After Hours, but COVID got in the way, and in the time since then, he blessed the entire country with his arsenal of hits during the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show and released another new album, Dawn FM, hence this tour being named the After Hours til Dawn tour, as it supports both Dawn FM and After Hours. The two new albums (which are reportedly part of a planned trilogy) are two of his best and most widely acclaimed yet, which makes this the perfect time for The Weeknd to enter the realm of stadium shows. On one hand, he has a greatest hits’ worth of crowd pleasing singles dating back over a decade, and on the other, he’s fresh off releasing some of the best music of his career.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsTimes

Ashanti Selling Her Lovely Long Island Mansion for $2.2M

Chart-topping star Ashanti is selling her six-bedroom home in Old Westbury, NY. The “Foolish” singer, whose given name is Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas, is asking $2,198,000 for the stately brick Colonial. The Grammy winner purchased the property at the height of her popularity in 2003 for $1.95 million. Built...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Food#Italian Cuisine#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Bistro#Italian Cooking#La Luna#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#World Artisan Market
travelnowsmart.com

What Is the Best Hotel in New York City?

The first question that comes to mind when you hear the question “What is the best hotel in New York City?” is a logical one. There are many options, but which one is right for you? Here are some suggestions: The Gramercy Hotel, St Regis, EDITION, Otesaga Resort Hotel, and the Ritz-Carlton. We hope that this information helps you decide which one is right for you!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
otdowntown.com

Relocating Madison Square Garden?

The Manhattan Borough President and key Manhattan legislators have coalesced around a call to relocate Madison Square Garden from atop Penn Station as part of any plan to improve the dismal station and redevelop the neighborhood. “We maintain that moving MSG is in the best long-term interests of our city,”...
MANHATTAN, NY
heystamford.com

Whole Foods & Saks Off Fifth Headed to Vacant Lord & Taylor Space

Both Whole Foods AND Saks Off 5th will take over the space on High Ridge Road previously occupied by Lord & Taylor, city documents show. Verónica Del Valle of the Stamford Advocate reports that city records show Whole Foods as the tenant for 110 High Ridge Road on a building permit filed in late May by owner LT Stamford LLC. In April of this year, Whole Foods confirmed to the newspaper “that a Stamford store is in development.”
STAMFORD, CT
newyorkspaces.com

Learn About New York Native Lou Ferrigno

Louis Jude Ferrigno Sr., an Italian American actor, and former professional bodybuilder was born on November 9, 1951. Ferrigno competed in bodybuilding and won the IFBB Mr. America and Mr. Universe titles twice in a row. He also starred in the documentary Pumping Iron. He is best known as an...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NBC New York

Actor Edward Norton Joins Fight to Save Historic Brooklyn Mansion

The fight to save a historic mansion in Brooklyn is getting some help from a Hollywood star. Edward Norton is siding with residents and advocates who want the Jacob Dangler House designated as a city landmark. The 120-year-old mansion on Willoughby Avenue in Bed-Stuy is set to be demolished and replaced with a condominium complex.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Heavy rainfall causes street flooding in parts of NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Street flooding was reported in areas of New York City after heavy rain fell Saturday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for much of the New York City as strong showers and thunderstorms made their way across the city. The flood advisory was in effect for Manhattan, Queens […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boweryboyshistory.com

‘Freedomland’: A New Book Explores the Story of Co-Op City

Most New Yorkers have probably never been to Co-Op City, the massive residential development in the Bronx. And that’s partially by design. This historic development, built upon the site of the old Freedomland amusement park, is the largest single residential development in the world. It is a true city-within-a-city — and also a place seemingly outside the patterns of regular New York City life.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Violence Rages in NYC Sunday Night, With 10 Shot and 1 Dead in 6 Hours

The gun violence epidemic in New York City took its toll again Sunday night, with at least 10 people shot, one fatally, in less than six hours around the city. Teenagers, elders, innocent people sitting on benches and walking dogs - no one was immune from the epidemic on what was otherwise a nice summer evening.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy