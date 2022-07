Photo: A black bear swims between Oak and Stockton islands in the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore in Lake Superior. Photo provided by the National Park Service, Neil Howk. Every so often, someone will get a good picture of a bear swimming in an inland lake or a Great Lakes bay here in Michigan. Boaters and crew aboard freighters have even seen bruins paddling through the waves out in the open water. But one spot on Lake Superior seems to have a plentiful number of swimming bears, enough that national park staff like to give their campers and boaters a heads up about these big travelers.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO