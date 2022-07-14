ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Alex Jones defiant in deposition in Sandy Hook hoax lawsuit

By Dave Collins, ASSOCIATED PRESS
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oh1U2_0gfl3ny000

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was defiant and cited free speech rights during a deposition in April, as part of a lawsuit by relatives of some of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims suing Jones for calling the massacre a hoax.

That’s according to partial transcripts of the deposition released Thursday. The 2012 shooting at the Newtown, Connecticut, school killed 20 children and six educators. Jones was found liable for damages to the families and a trial on how much he should pay them is set to begin next month.

The families say they have been subjected to death threats and harassment by Jones’ followers because of the hoax conspiracy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
City
Sandy Hook, CT
City
Newtown, CT
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
newbedfordguide.com

Connecticut man pleads guilty to cyberstalking and threatening Massachusetts woman

BOSTON – A Connecticut man has agreed to plead guilty to threatening, harassing and intimidating a Massachusetts woman through social media and email. Marshall Nicholas Fain, 31, of New Haven, Conn., has agreed to plead guilty to one count of cyberstalking and one count of transmitting threats through interstate commerce. Fain was arrested and charged on Feb. 2, 2022. A plea hearing has not yet been scheduled by the Court.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Conn. farmers face future impact of drought

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - State officials are asking Connecticut residents to voluntarily limit their water usage after declaring Stage 2 Drought conditions. The hot, sunny weather combined with the lack of rain has played a major factor in Connecticut’s drought. Officials are now asking residents to voluntarily conserve water....
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
WTNH

Inflation comments on campaign trail become a debate in race for Conn. gov

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Nationwide inflation is at a 40-year high of 9.1%. The cost of everyday items like gas and eggs has become the center of daily conversations, including those on the campaign trail. Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski says Connecticut families are hurting. “It’s now costing the average family in Connecticut $600 per month, And […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Vernon Starbucks employees celebrate unionizing

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Starbucks in Vernon is now the second location in Connecticut where employees have voted to unionize. U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) joined Starbucks workers and AFL-CIO representatives Monday to celebrate the 13-to-1 vote to unionize. Workers cited increased demand and insufficient staffing as major drivers behind their decision. “Starbucks is […]
VERNON, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

CT Dems question GOP poll watch effort

Connecticut Democrats accuse their Republican counterparts of a heavy-handed strategy going into the midterm elections. Learn how to become a poll watcher urges a Facebook Posting from Connecticut Republicans. The postiing talks about a fight for election integrity. State Democratic Party chief Nancy Dinardo says she worries that the Republicans...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WWLP

Suspect in Killeen child molestation found in Pennsylvania

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 43-year-old man wanted by Killeen Police in connection with multiple molestations of a ten-year-old girl has been found in Pennsylvania and brought back to Bell County to face charges. Terry Laquan Henry was located in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, by state police there on April...
KILLEEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoax#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtnh Com
WTNH

Conn. Fire Academy holds graduation ceremony for firefighters in training

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Fire Academy is paving the way for high school students to become professional firefighters. On Saturday, 32 students graduated from the CFA’s Introductory Fire Service Program in Windsor Locks. For the past six days, they learned about the profession and performed training exercises. One student, a tenth grader […]
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Register Citizen

Republican Brock Weber drops out of Secretary of the State race

Republican Brock Weber has withdrawn his candidacy for Secretary of the State. Weber, who announced he was dropping out of the race on Facebook, could not be reached for comment on Saturday. “I regret to inform you that our campaign has come to an end,” Weber wrote in the Facebook...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC New York

Connecticut Towns Under Twice-Weekly Water Schedule Due to Drought Conditions

Towns in at least three counties in Connecticut have been asked to restrict water use for the rest of the summer, and for half of the fall, because of worsening drought conditions. Aquarion Water has implemented a mandatory, twice-weekly schedule to help conserve water after the state declared that eight...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsTimes

Lobster 'bombs' and pizza: over-the top lobster dishes in CT

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Yes, we know the classic hot buttered lobster roll reigns supreme in Connecticut. And we know plenty of eaters wouldn't dare adulterate lobster with anything beyond butter and maybe a squeeze of lemon. But restaurants and eateries around the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Where to celebrate National Ice Cream Day in Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. July 17 is National Ice Cream Day, and you've got plenty of options for cold, creamy treats in Connecticut. Locally, don't miss these 30 CT spots for ice cream, including some of the state's most celebrated scoop shops. New additions to Connecticut's already ice cream stellar scene include Tabitha's, with a new sundae shop in Fairfield, and Dom's Creamery in Avon, with innovative flavors like fig and parmesan, ube and charcoal.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

WTNH

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy