Truro, MA

Shark sighting: Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro closes for swimming part of Thursday afternoon

By Heather Morrison
 4 days ago
Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro was closed to swimmers part of Thursday afternoon after a shark sighting. The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s app, Sharktivity, pushed out an alert Thursday afternoon. The app publicly tracks confirmed and unconfirmed...

