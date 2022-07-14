ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snatch a Lian Li O11D-Mini Case With Power Supply Bundle for Just $169: Real Deals

By Stewart Bendle
The big Amazon Prime Day is over... kind of... there are still some retailers extending their own sales events, and of course, some new deals have dropped on Amazon that aren't under the Prime Day banner. Today we have a little round-up of some of the best "post-Prime Day" deals we can find.

Grab a fantastic case and power supply bundle with the Lian Li O11D mini case and 750W PSU for $169 , plus you also get a $15 promotional gift card chucked in as well.

Our favorite CPU the Intel Core i5-12400F is still on offer at the super-low price of $149 . It's such a good CPU and at this price is begging to be bought. See our best gaming CPU list for more details.

Even though it was on sale yesterday, the HP Victus 15L Desktop gaming PC has dropped a further $100 today, making it now only $999 . With a 12th Gen Intel CPU and RTX 3060 - this deal just keeps getting better.

Keep on scrolling for more deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Lian Li O11D Mini and SP750W PSU Bundle: was $189, now $169 + $15 promotional gift card w/ purchase
Get your hands on the fantastic Lian Li O11D Mini and a bundled 750W power supply. We reviewed the O11D Mini and thought it was a great little case, and even gave it an Editors Choice award. With the bundled PSU for such a low price this equals a great bundle deal. View Deal

Intel Core i5-12400F CPU: was $179, now $149 at Newegg
Intel's Core i5-12400 is the best value in gaming, offering 6 cores and a boost frequency of 4.4 GHz. Now you can get the 12400F, which is the same CPU without integrated graphics. Use coupon code FTSBUAA55 to get it at this price. View Deal

HP Victus 15L Desktop PC: was $1,399, now $999 at HP
This pre-built desktop PC from HP comes with the latest 12th Generation Alder Lake Intel Core-i7 12700 CPU, an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM, and a 512GB SSD and 1TB HDD. On sale, this compilation of components seems a more reasonable deal for a pre-built gaming PC. View Deal

Gigabyte M32UC 4K Curved Gaming Monitor: was $729, now $609 at Newegg
This 32-inch, 4K 144Hz (160Hz on OC setting) display boasts a 1ms response time and HDMI 2.1 support, to make the most of the latest GPUs or next-gen consoles. This monster monitor also includes HDR 400 certification, a KVM switch, and built-in speakers. The M32UC is also 8-bit color / 93% DCI-P3 / 123% sRGB compliant. View Deal

Razer Power Up Gaming Bundle: was $79, now $49 at Walmart
This Razer peripheral bundle come complete with a V2 - Cynosa Lite, Gigantus V2 L, DeathAdder Essential Mouse, and a BlackShark V2 X headset. View Deal

Gigabyte Says 600 Series BIOS Support for Raptor Lake Incoming

Gigabyte is the last of the big four motherboard vendors to announce support for next-gen Intel CPUs on current gen motherboards. It appears to be following the trend of updating its entire range of Socket LGA 1700 products (Z690, B660, and H610 motherboards). Somewhat out of step with the likes of Asus, ASRock, and MSI, though, is that Gigabyte isn't releasing BIOS files for "power-up purposes only." Instead, it will release downloads ensuring "optimal performance, compatibility, and user experiences," from day one.
RTX 4090 Allegedly 30% Faster in TimeSpy Extreme vs. LN2 RTX 3090 Ti

According to our resident Twitter leaker @kopite7kimi, Nvidia's upcoming GeForce RTX 4090 cracked the 15,000 point barrier in 3DMark Time Spy Extreme by a long shot, with a record-breaking graphics score of 19,000 points in the famous benchmark. Furthermore, if Kopite's news is accurate, it puts the RTX 4090's performance barrier well ahead of anything available today, including RTX 3090 Ti GPUs chilled on liquid nitrogen.
Tom's Hardware

Intel Denies Arc A780 GPU Ever Existed

Intel's Graphics Marketing Ryan Shrout has taken to Twitter to dispel rumors of a purported Arc A780 GPU, which would offer performance comparable to Nvidia's own RTX 3070. Moore's Law is Dead, the original leaker, calls it damage control.
