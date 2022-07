BOSTON -- The Red Sox are a mess right now. An absolute mess.They limped into the All-Star break by dropping two of three in rather embarrassing fashion to the first-place Yankees. Overall, the Red Sox have lost 10 of their last 13 games and are now in fourth place in both the AL East and AL Wild Card race.So much for that incredible month of June turning things around for Alex Cora's ballclub. With the team struggling and the trade deadline just over two weeks away, the big question is whether or not chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom will be...

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO