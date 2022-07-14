Reba McEntire Shares Throwback With Terri Clark: 'Ain’t Our First Rodeo!'

Photo: Getty Images

Reba McEntire had the perfect “Throwback Thursday” memory with Terri Clark as the two country hitmakers get reach for their upcoming tour.

“This ain’t our first rodeo! Here’s a little throwback from the last time we got to tour together in 2005,” McEntire recalled with a photo on Instagram on Thursday (July 14). McEntire recruited Clark for a 17-city arena tour, set to kick off in October in Lafayette, Louisiana. She and Clark announced the tour earlier this week, and Clark wrote in a tweet at the time that it’s “not every day you get a call from your hero asking you to go on tour with her!!”

“Reba: Live in Concert Tour” tickets are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Friday (July 15). See the upcoming tour dates below. See McEntire’s throwback photo here:

October 13 – Lafayette, LA – CAJUNDOME

October 14 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

October 15 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

October 20 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum

October 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 22 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

October 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

October 29 – Corpus Christi, TX – AmericanBank Center

November 3 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

November 4 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

November 5 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November 10 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

November 11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

November 12 – Savannah, GA- Enmarket Arena

November 17 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

November 18 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

November 19 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena