Reba McEntire Shares Throwback With Terri Clark: 'Ain’t Our First Rodeo!'
Reba McEntire had the perfect “Throwback Thursday” memory with Terri Clark as the two country hitmakers get reach for their upcoming tour.
“This ain’t our first rodeo! Here’s a little throwback from the last time we got to tour together in 2005,” McEntire recalled with a photo on Instagram on Thursday (July 14). McEntire recruited Clark for a 17-city arena tour, set to kick off in October in Lafayette, Louisiana. She and Clark announced the tour earlier this week, and Clark wrote in a tweet at the time that it’s “not every day you get a call from your hero asking you to go on tour with her!!”
“Reba: Live in Concert Tour” tickets are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Friday (July 15). See the upcoming tour dates below. See McEntire’s throwback photo here:
October 13 – Lafayette, LA – CAJUNDOME
October 14 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
October 15 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
October 20 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum
October 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
October 22 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
October 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
October 29 – Corpus Christi, TX – AmericanBank Center
November 3 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
November 4 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
November 5 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
November 10 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena
November 11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
November 12 – Savannah, GA- Enmarket Arena
November 17 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum
November 18 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
November 19 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena
