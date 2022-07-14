ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle's Neighbors Call Her The 'Princess Of Montecito'

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Meghan Markle's California neighbors have a special nickname for her according to a recent report from the UK's Closer magazine. Apparently her fellow community members have dubbed her the "Princess of Montecito," as she continues to get accustomed to her new lifestyle.

"There’s a lot more going on in Meghan’s world than people think, she just keeps it very private these days but her royal status gives her a lot of leverage. She spends most of her time in Montecito, but she heads into LA every week or so," a source told the site. "If she’s going into Beverly Hills or West Hollywood for lunch or dinner, she’ll generally call ahead and request a table that is completely secluded." The source also revealed that Markle's favorite spots are not well-known and include downtown sushi restaurants and authentic Mexican eaters in LA.

The source added, "But, generally speaking, these days she likes higher-end hangouts like Cecconi’s, Sunset Tower, Sugarfish or Lucky’s steakhouse in Montecito, which was recommended to [Markle and Prince Harry] by Oprah [Winfrey]. It’s become their favorite, and they’re waited on hand and foot."

The royal couple was recently spotted visiting Oprah at her home just minutes away from their own home. The visit sparked rumors of another televised interview with the icon, but it turns out the couple visits her often. The source also claimed, "She spends a fair amount of time at Oprah’s palatial house, where they’ll kick back with her closest friend, Gayle King, and talk about everything from Meghan’s future plans to what’s going on back in the UK and how Harry’s coping with everything."

