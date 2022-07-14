Will Corrie or Emmerdale get an ITV X spin off?

Has anyone been watching this drama?? I'm surprised there isn't a thread on it (unless the searches I've done has missed an existing thread), it's not that bad!!. It's a 7 part series that's been running since around the start of June 2022 based on the successful book of memoirs of a 20-something woman from about 5-10 years who moved to London with her school best friend and two uni mates and the ups and downs of their life - especially love lives - of the four of them. What attracted me to watch it is that it was touted as a UK and somewhat younger version of Sex and The City, and the little preview I saw of it when the actress who played the main character Maggie appeared on the One Show.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO