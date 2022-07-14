ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Corrie or Emmerdale get an ITV X spin off?

I was thinking about ITV's upcoming streaming service, that will have exclusive online shows, and it got me wondering if Corrie or Emmerdale might have spin offs in the works. Maybe...

Riverdale's latest episode ends with shock character twists

Riverdale season 6 spoilers follow. Riverdale is a show known for killing off characters – a fan wiki claims that 106 deaths occurred in the first 113 episodes, even if many of those deaths aren't necessarily permanent. In the latest episode, 'Chapter One Hundred and Fifteen: Return to Rivervale',...
I think it maybe time for the Emmerdale producers to recast long standing characters Debbie and Andy

Well i think we all know that the actors who play Debbie Dingle and Andy Sugden are unlikely to come back to the show so why not recast them as dont you think it is really stupid that they are not in Emmerdale to look after their kids and relying on Charity to look after them instead and please dont say Debbie and Andy are too iconic when their characters are not really that interesting or memorable.
Corrie 18/07/22: No Further Forward

Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Thanks to sam_gee and FM Lover for last week’s episode threads. So what’s lined up for us tonight. Gary and Maria realise Kelly has not been home all night. When Aadi...
Everything I know About Love - Tuesday BBC One 10.40pm

Has anyone been watching this drama?? I'm surprised there isn't a thread on it (unless the searches I've done has missed an existing thread), it's not that bad!!. It's a 7 part series that's been running since around the start of June 2022 based on the successful book of memoirs of a 20-something woman from about 5-10 years who moved to London with her school best friend and two uni mates and the ups and downs of their life - especially love lives - of the four of them. What attracted me to watch it is that it was touted as a UK and somewhat younger version of Sex and The City, and the little preview I saw of it when the actress who played the main character Maggie appeared on the One Show.
Cross promotions

Not sure if I’m in the right section but here goes, why is it that ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 sometimes promote each other’s shows? It’s just earlier I was watching ITV and in one of the ad breaks there was a trailer for a new Channel 5 drama.
Why everyone on The Apprentice boardroom panel quit

The Apprentice would be nothing without its leading man, Lord Sugar. But it could be argued that he would be nothing without his trusted advisors. Recruiting long-term business associates and trusted confidantes, the 2022 series saw him flanked by Karren Brady for a tenth series, with previous winner Tim Campbell added to the fold.
EastEnders' Peter Beale delivers a nasty shock after exit from soap

EastEnders spoilers follow from Monday and Tuesday's episodes (July 18 and 19), which are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer but haven't yet aired on TV. EastEnders' Peter Beale is taking revenge against his grandmother Kathy after their big dispute. Peter left the BBC soap last week after falling...
Neighbours surprise cameo??

Spoilers for Neighbours finale episodes reveals that 'An old friend pays Toadie a visit to wish him luck. Whoever it is, they soon learn about the recent estrangement with Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton). Will they intervene?. Who are we thinking? Dee? Sonyas ghost?. I can hope can't I?. Posts: 5,316.
Emmerdale's Jay Kontzle expecting third child with wife Mimi

Emmerdale star Jay Kontzle has revealed he and his wife Mimi are expecting their third child. Jay, who plays Billy Fletcher on the soap, married Mimi, an artist, in 2017. They are already parents to KaiBo, who will turn six years old later this month, and 4-year-old Zian. In a...
EastEnders: Sam Mitchell

I think that her return has been brilliant, very good. She's an amazing character but I hope this betrayal story doesn't ruin her and give her a short life, I would like to see her in her own direction or finally wanting to bond with Richard. Give her some friends...
Who would you like to see returning to EE?

We already know big Mo and Alfie returning at some point. We'll we see more characters returning?. Tanya Cross would be my ideal returnee but Jo Joyner is busy. Sharon, Linda & Tanya would make an elite friendship group. Posts: 1,373. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 17/07/22 - 11:27 #3. Ian...
Bad Boys star Martin Lawrence making TV comeback

Bad Boys legend Martin Lawrence is back in the TV game with Demascus. Last seen on the small screen eight years ago in sitcom Partners, Deadline reports he'll be playing a character named Uncle Forty – an "irascible" man desperate to be acknowledged as the family patriarch. The story...
Witness Number 3 (Channel 5 pace)

Drama about a young single mum who becomes a witness in a murder case and the problems this causes her. Starring Nina Toussaint-White and featuring Sue Johnston. Sounds interesting but Channel 5 have done some poor dramas, to be honest. Starts tonight at 9pm, then nightly finishing on Thursday. I...
EE will we see more Beales return or introduced?

With peters exit now leaving only Kathy and bobby as the only Beales on the square could we see some returns or new Beales into the fold here are some of the characters who could possibly arrive or return:. Ian Beale. Kenny Beale. Elizabeth Beale. Harry Beale. Ronnie Beale. Dora...
Just a minute 24/7 live stream

A few months ago I discovered this stream on my roberts 217 Internet radio. Absolutely brilliant. Playing probably every single episode from when it started in 1967 until present day in a completly random order. I've noticed over the years very gradually how Nicholas Parson s voice changed from sounding...
New BBC1 Drama The Control Room 17th to 19th July

Couldn't see a thread for this new drama on BBC1 which started tonight. Thought it was a good first ep and the Intrigue to what really happened with Gabo and Sam is interesting. I found it very boring and I couldn't give a toss about any of the characters. It...
Channel 5 boss reveals whether new soap will replace Neighbours

Channel 5 boss, Ben Frow, has revealed whether a new soap would replace Neighbours following its cancellation. In a conversation with Radio Times Magazine, the showrunner said that there are no plans to replace Neighbours. "No. I think people watch TV in a very different way now. That kind of...
