Tyler, TX

13-year-old, 8-year-old dead after crash in Tyler

By Michael Fowler
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) — An 8-year-old and a 13-year-old were killed and four others were injured in a two-vehicle wreck on July 5.

According to DPS, the wreck occurred on SH 64, approximately five miles southwest of Tyler at around 5:10 p.m. The vehicles involved were a 2003 GMC Envoy, carrying two adults and four children, and a 2007 Freightliner M2, carrying two adults. The children in the GMC were reportedly not wearing seatbelts, while the two adults were, DPS said.

5-year-old killed, 4 others injured in rollover East Texas crash

Preliminary investigations revealed that the GMC was traveling north on FM 2661 and the Freightliner was traveling east on SH 64. The GMC allegedly failed to yield the right of way to the Freightliner and was subsequently struck on the driver’s side, according to DPS.

All passengers of the GMC were taken to various hospitals, the two adults and a 16-year-old to UT Health East Texas and three children to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas. The 8-year-old and the 13-year-old were pronounced dead by Children’s hospital staff.

One adult is in serious condition, along with the 16-year-old and an 11-year-old, and the other adult is in stable condition. Neither of the passengers of the Freightliner were reported to have injuries.

