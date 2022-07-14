ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys RBs: Dallas Draft Ezekiel Elliott Replacement in Longhorns Bijan Robinson?

By Zach Dimmitt
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TrwGU_0gfl1V6E00

FRISCO - He is rushing toward Heisman candidacy and then, sometime after that, he'll be rushing to the NFL.

And while it is being suggested that Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson - who is prepping for big things headed into the second year under coach Steve Sarkisian in 2022 - might be a "best fit'' for a certain NFC East team ...

We might suggest that Bijan Robinson might be a "best fit'' for this NFC East team.

The Dallas Cowboys.

Is it early? Not in the world of the mock drafts, which are already being churned out well in advance of the 2023 NFL Draft.

It is presumptuous? Indeed, as before Robinson could be selected he would have to elect to forgo his senior year of collegiate eligibility.

Here, instead of a mock draft, Pro Football Focus decided to predict what would be the best landing spot for Robinson on the site's 2023 NFL Draft Best Fit list, projecting him as an ideal pairing in the NFC East with the Philadelphia Eagles.

What PFF had to say: "No team created more expected yards for their running backs last year than the Eagles. With Miles Sanders an impending free agent after this season, the Eagles may decide to take advantage of a loaded 2023 running back class. Robinson could add a level of dynamism that takes their running game to another level after breaking 79 tackles in only 10 games last season.''

Perfectly sensible - especially the part that suggests the Eagles might not re-sign Sanders ... which would lead to a search for a cap-friendly replacement. And that is a big part of what the draft provides.

But while the Eagles adding Robinson is a fine "NFC East fit,'' that could go double for Dallas. Sanders might be leaving the Eagles in 2023, but Ezekiel Elliott's contract offers the Cowboys escapability during that same spring. Oh, and Tony Pollard is a free agent then as well.

The days of "over-drafting a running back'' may be over, with Elliott among the last of that type. But the desire for a Bijan Robinson? We'll bet Dallas sees it very much like Philly sees it.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Center Rodney Hudson returning to Cardinals for training camp, 2022 season

One of the most surprising developments of NFL springtime workouts involved Arizona Cardinals center Rodney Hudson unexpectedly failing to report for June mandatory minicamp sessions. Hudson's absence from the team was unexcused, and Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted that head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters at the time...
GLENDALE, AZ
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys QB Comments On Dak Prescott’s Potential

It doesn’t look good that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott only has one playoff victory in four games. They had a golden opportunity last season when they had the home-field advantage during the Wild Card Round after winning the NFC East. Unfortunately, their offense faltered against the San Francisco...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Arlington, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Arlington, TX
Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Frisco, TX
City
Austin, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans should keep an eye on Ohio State OL Paris Johnson for 2023 NFL draft

The Houston Texans may get another Pro Bowl season out of Laremy Tunsil at left tackle, but they will have to incur a costly salary cap hit in 2023 to retain his services. In the final year of Tunsil’s deal, he will count over $35.2 million against the Texans’ salary cap, according to Spotrac. If Tunsil is not playing at an All-Pro level, Houston might consider cutting Tunsil with $16.7 million lost in dead money.
HOUSTON, TX
247Sports

Dalton Schultz will play 2022 season under Dallas Cowboys franchise tag

Dallas did not come to an agreement with tight end Dalton Schultz, so the Cowboys’ stud pass-catcher will play this upcoming season on the one-year, $10.93 million franchise tag, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schultz, a fourth-round pick out of Stanford in the 2018 NFL Draft, finished his fourth...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Ex Tony Romo Sounds Off on Troy Aikman, Joe Buck & TV Money

FRISCO - Since its inception and first telecast on Sept. 21, 1970, Monday Night Football has televised more than 700 games to the viewing public. Those 50-plus seasons have had a number of celebrities appear during games, including Spiro Agnew, Placido Domingo, John Lennon, and yes, even Kermit the Frog. Presidents have also made appearances, including Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan (as then-governor of California), and Barack Obama.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Texas Longhorns#Pro Football Focus#Pff
ClutchPoints

Former Seahawks’ star Bobby Wagner vocal on harsh reality of being forced out of Seattle

It came as a shock when the Seattle Seahawks released Bobby Wagner to free agency, especially considering he’s a legend and future Hall of Fame linebacker for that franchise. Regardless, the superstar linebacker found a new home playing for the Los Angeles Rams. Now, he reflects on the abrupt release by his former team. According […] The post Former Seahawks’ star Bobby Wagner vocal on harsh reality of being forced out of Seattle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
RaiderMaven

Raiders’ Defensive Coaching Staff: Sr. Assistant Rob Ryan

After previewing all of the Las Vegas Raiders opponents for the 2022 season, we’re shifting gears and looking into the coaching staff for the Silver and Black. We continue the series by previewing the defensive staff for the Raiders. Senior Defensive Assistant Rob Ryan. Senior Defensive Assistant Rob Ryan...
PARADISE, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Youtube
Yardbarker

Are the Cowboys better off without Ezekiel Elliot?

Shannon Sharpe said something a few days ago about Ezekiel Elliot that many NFL fans would most likely agree with. Sharpe said that we’ve never seen a running back in year seven recapture what they lost two or three years ago. People agreed with this statement, and I even saw many fans go a step further and say that the Cowboys would be better with Zeke off the roster, which would ultimately lead to Tony Pollard getting a massive increase in touches. While I agree with Shannon’s take and the idea that Pollard needs more touches, the idea that the Cowboys are better without Zeke is ludicrous.
ARLINGTON, TX
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy