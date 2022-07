A new shana gimmel track has been added, following significant interest for a third year of the popular program. In addition, the new track’s course in halacha [Jewish law] will be taught by Rabbi Ezra Schwartz, currently a rosh yeshiva and assistant director at the Rabbi Isaac Elchanan Theological Seminary (RIETS). The Tanach [bible] track will offer an exciting new initiative: Prof. Price and Dr. Erica Brown, vice provost for values and leadership and director of the Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks-Herenstein Center for Values and Leadership at Yeshiva University, will jointly teach a class called The Learning and Teaching of Tanakh.

