RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Child Care Fund is now allocating $50 million in COVID relief dollars for child care subsidies. Before Governor Steve Sisolak’s announcement earlier this month, the NCCF only directed money to licensed childcare facilities. Now, the fund is expanding to include individuals who are taking care of children, like grandparents who are helping take care of their grandchildren. This money will be going directly to the people taking care of the kids, not just childcare facilities and other day cares.

NEVADA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO